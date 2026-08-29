Not ceramic, not fabric, M&S’ new designer-look lamp is crafted entirely from glass – it will be a game-changer on dark autumn nights

Just when I thought M&S lighting couldn’t get any better, the supermarket has only gone and dropped the Double Layer Shade Glass Base Table Lamp (£100) , and its retro look is all you need to create a cosy atmosphere at home this autumn.

Warm lighting has not only been a huge lighting trend in 2026, but it is also perfect for transitioning into the cooler nights. Just think, nights curled up on the sofa with a soft, amber glow to keep you company.

M&S's latest all-over-glass lamp is a beautiful shade of amber, and with its retro, textured design, it’s easy to see why this lamp is already a bestseller on the website. But if you like what you see, I’d act fast, as lamps as good as this one are never in stock for long.

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M&S Double Layer Shade Glass Base Table Lamp £100 at M&S Is this not one of the most stylish lamps you've ever seen? I'm obsessed with the rich amber colour of the glass, coupled with its retro design.

Earlier this year, M&S dropped a designer-look glass lamp, and it was quick to sell out. We were so impressed that M&S was even drawing comparisons with Soho Home amongst the Ideal Home team.

Now the brand is dropping its AW26 collections; it seems they have no intention of letting the designer allegations slip, having dropped a gorgeous marble table lamp and now this amber glass table lamp.

The Double Layer Shade Glass Base Table Lamp has both a glass base and shade, with a built-in double layer to produce soft, circular pools of light. M&S says the cable is visible to add an industrial touch to the entire look.

Its regular, geometric design adds to its mid-century look, while the amber glass is the perfect autumn colourway. If you’re a fan of warm-toned, cosy living room ideas , this lamp simply must be part of them.

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(Image credit: M&S)

There's a good reason I'm hammering the point of a cosy glow. If I’ve learned anything at an interiors magazine, it’s that good lighting really does have the power to define the ambience of a room. Warm-toned glass such as this lamp softens and warms dark, miserable evenings - I’d bet it will be a game-changer when the nights grow longer.

'Warm-coloured glass lighting (like amber and brown) has been one of the biggest lighting trends of this year, so this gorgeous M&S lamp is very much on-trend. It's also perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere as it's going to produce a very warm shade of light. It's definitely on the pricier side but considering the designer look with a mid-century meets art deco aesthetic, I think it's worth it,’ says Sara Hesikova , Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor.

If you’re not completely satisfied with this luxe-look glass lamp, here are a few more styles new to M&S.

M&S amber glass lamp as completely won me over. It is a bit of an investment, but I think its designer-look is worth it.