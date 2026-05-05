As we head into summer, we’re all going to spend a lot more time out in the gardens. And with long evenings, this outdoor enjoyment continues well into the evening. Unfortunately, dusk is not as warm as day, which is why I’m planning to snap up B&Q’s clever new tabletop heater .

To enjoy your garden in the evening, it’s always wise to invest in one of the best patio heaters or even reassess your fire pit ideas . But if you’re short on space, these heaters can sometimes look a little clunky, and this is where you may benefit from a table-top fire.

B&Q’s new La Hacienda Olivia Bio-ethanol Outdoor Tabletop fire (£35) is both elegant and compact, allowing you to enjoy the ambience of a fire without needing a large pit.

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Having spotted B&Q’s new tiny heater, I have to say I was impressed. The Olivia Tabletop Heater is fuelled by smokeless biofuel, which means you can enjoy your fire without smoke, soot or ash. Just remember that biofuel isn’t included, you can also pick up La Hacienda biofuel at B&Q for just £11.

But what impressed me the most about this garden heating idea is just how small it is. Perfect for tiny gardens , the Olivia Heater will sit comfortably on your garden table, emitting just one flame when lit. It uses just 230ml of fuel and burns for 1.6 hours at a time. But despite its small size, reviews do praise its warmth.

‘Brilliant gives you that real fire feeling of warmth and comfort. Also safe if used carefully, as made with sturdy products. The fuel that is made by the same brand is also the best in my experience, no funny smells and no fumes at all, so safe to use indoors as an alternative to expensive central heating atm,’ said one customer.

It’s also decorative, with a stylish and contemporary base, and a sleek glass dome to allow 360-degree viewing of the flame. The base itself is made from glass-reinforced concrete, so you can rest assured it can withstand heat.

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‘Tabletop fires are a great addition to smaller gardens and patios. These intimate spaces often can’t accommodate heating options like firepits and chimineas, but our range of tabletop fires is a compact solution to bring warmth and ambience to your outdoor space. As well as being practical, they’re a decorative and on‑trend way to accessorise your space, adding a great finishing touch to bistro sets and coffee sets,’ commented Rory Parkes, B&Q ’s Outdoor Expert.

‘They can be moved around easily, and use bioethanol fuel instead of wood, which means you don’t have the smoke, soot, ash or odours of a fire pit or chiminea. Thanks to their stylish, design‑led appeal, they also make a thoughtful and affordable gifting option for garden lovers and new homeowners alike.

‘Our new range of tabletop fires starts at £35, making them an affordable addition to any space – and as they’re suitable for indoor use, you can benefit from them all year round!’

If you want to enjoy your garden long after the sun has set, a tabletop fire such as this one can be a game-changer.