Deck your garden out for half the price with this Amazon dining set our shopping Editor is obsessed with

A warm spell of weather means you're likely thinking about how best to upgrade your outdoor living space for a spot to enjoy al-fresco morning coffees and picky-bits dinners. The best garden furniture can instantly transform your balcony or garden, but it can come at a cost that doesn't always align with holiday budgets.

So when Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood, spotted this bistro table dupe on Amazon, we knew we had to shout about it. If you dream of bringing your Mediterranean garden ideas to life, then you'll want to check out this set that achieves the look for less. And what is 'less' we hear you ask? Just £80 - yep, we couldn't believe it either.

Amy was on the hunt for a nifty table solution, and she has already hit 'buy' on this Amazon dupe for this Garden Trading set that she had previously been eyeing up.

'A bistro set is the perfect outdoor seating option if you have a super small garden like me, especially as most options are folding and so offer space-saving storage if you don't have space for a shed or garage to protect garden furniture over winter,' Amy says.

'I've long lusted after the Garden Trading Rive Droite set for my tiny patio. It comes in a whole host of muted colour options that will add understated style to any outdoor space – I particularly love the Ink Blue and Forest Green options.'

'However, there's no denying that the set is an investment, at approx. £160 for the two-seater set and £300 if you have space to seat four.'

Whilst the colours aren't quite the same, we think that the variety of shades that Amazon has to choose from offers something to suit any garden idea.

Amy says, 'This £80 Amazon Bistro Set from Harbour Housewares is a great dupe if you're on a budget. The black and grey options are super stylish, and the blue and green will add a pop of colour to brighten up the patio whether the sun is out or not.'

And after purchasing it and using it in the recent heatwave in her own garden, she can happily report that the quality lives up to expectations.

'The Amazon set is much sturdier and far better quality than I expected for the price point and is now my go-to breakfast spot on a sunny day.'

The hunt for the best garden chairs can be hard when you're trying to balance comfort, style and price, but we think that this choice offers a great combination of the three.

If you have a specific colour scheme to align with, then the eight options that the Garden Trading set comes in might take your fancy. But if you're focused on saving your money for summer get-togethers and trips away, then Amazon's budget pick is the real winner for the Ideal Home team. It sounds like we'll all be following in Amy's footsteps without any hesitation.