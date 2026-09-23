Dunelm has the perfect kitchen island for a country kitchen – for just £250, it's a budget-friendly way to increase storage
It looks so much more expensive than it is
As we head further into autumn, my focus has certainly shifted from getting out of the house, to updating the inside of my home. I'm preparing for cosy evenings spent hunkering down, and my kitchen is where I want to make some improvements.
Kitchens are the heart of the home, so creating a warm and inviting environment is essential to making a cooking space feel like a hub that the whole family can gather in during the winter months.
Kitchen island ideas are the perfect way to achieve this, but it's hard to add one in without breaking the bank or calling in a professional. Luckily, Dunelm holds the answer in its Francis compact kitchen island - a classic Shaker island for just £249. Here's why you should consider it.
Many people think that a kitchen island is something that you build into your kitchen when you're designing the whole space, but there are so many freestanding styles on the high street that allow you reap the rewards for less.
Perhaps you realised after living in a space for a while that you'd benefit from an extra work surface or a seating zone, in which case adding a freestanding island to the centre of a kitchen will work well.
However, some freestanding islands can still come with a serious price tag, so when I saw this style from Dunelm, I was shocked to see that it's under £300.
It's compact, but this makes it perfect for small kitchens and it adds storage without taking up the entire room.
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The Francis compact kitchen island from Dunelm has so many great features, but the Shaker design is what first caught my eye. If you already have traditional Shaker cabinetry then continuing the look with an island will make it look like it's built in.
It comes in two colours - navy and off-white, so you can either match it to your current scheme or opt for a two-tone look. The brass handles make it look so much more high-end than the price tag suggests, too.
While kitchen islands are handy for creating an additional work surface, they are also crucial for extra storage.
The lower shelf on the Francis island is great for larger pieces of kitchenware like mixing bowls, or even small appliances like a stand mixer, which isn't used all of the time.
While the drawers provide a handy spot for cutlery, it's the wine rack that makes this affordable kitchen island look much more premium. With space for 6 bottles, it creates a real focal point in your kitchen, rather than simply being a practical zone.
Shop freestanding kitchen islands
Finding genuinely stylish and affordable solutions for small kitchens is no small feat, and now is the time to invest as we start to make the most of our cooking spaces this autumn.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).