Dunelm has the perfect kitchen island for a country kitchen – for just £250, it's a budget-friendly way to increase storage

As we head further into autumn, my focus has certainly shifted from getting out of the house, to updating the inside of my home. I'm preparing for cosy evenings spent hunkering down, and my kitchen is where I want to make some improvements.

Kitchens are the heart of the home, so creating a warm and inviting environment is essential to making a cooking space feel like a hub that the whole family can gather in during the winter months.

Kitchen island ideas are the perfect way to achieve this, but it's hard to add one in without breaking the bank or calling in a professional. Luckily, Dunelm holds the answer in its Francis compact kitchen island - a classic Shaker island for just £249. Here's why you should consider it.

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Dunelm Francis Compact Kitchen Island £249 at Dunelm Available in navy and off-white, there's something to match or purposefully mis-match any space. The wine rack is my favourite high-end feature of this island.

Many people think that a kitchen island is something that you build into your kitchen when you're designing the whole space, but there are so many freestanding styles on the high street that allow you reap the rewards for less.

Perhaps you realised after living in a space for a while that you'd benefit from an extra work surface or a seating zone, in which case adding a freestanding island to the centre of a kitchen will work well.

However, some freestanding islands can still come with a serious price tag, so when I saw this style from Dunelm, I was shocked to see that it's under £300.

It's compact, but this makes it perfect for small kitchens and it adds storage without taking up the entire room.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachael Smith)

The Francis compact kitchen island from Dunelm has so many great features, but the Shaker design is what first caught my eye. If you already have traditional Shaker cabinetry then continuing the look with an island will make it look like it's built in.

It comes in two colours - navy and off-white, so you can either match it to your current scheme or opt for a two-tone look. The brass handles make it look so much more high-end than the price tag suggests, too.

(Image credit: Future/ Brent Darby)

While kitchen islands are handy for creating an additional work surface, they are also crucial for extra storage.

The lower shelf on the Francis island is great for larger pieces of kitchenware like mixing bowls, or even small appliances like a stand mixer, which isn't used all of the time.

While the drawers provide a handy spot for cutlery, it's the wine rack that makes this affordable kitchen island look much more premium. With space for 6 bottles, it creates a real focal point in your kitchen, rather than simply being a practical zone.

Shop freestanding kitchen islands

Habitat Habitat Leif Solid Wood Kitchen Island - Natural £520 at Habitat UK The warm tones of this solid wood island would make it perfectly placed in so many different kitchen schemes - it has the ultimate balance of open and closed storage too. Dunelm Cedar and Sage Arvika Kitchen Island £979 at Dunelm I love the traditional appearance of this baker's table-inspired island - and it won't take up too much room in a kitchen. Habitat Habitat Nomad 4 Seater Bar Island - Natural £220 at Habitat UK If you prefer a more industrial look, this 4-seater island bar will create a handy dining spot.

Finding genuinely stylish and affordable solutions for small kitchens is no small feat, and now is the time to invest as we start to make the most of our cooking spaces this autumn.

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