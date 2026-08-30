Dawn French’s decorated greenhouse proves the most practical of spaces can have charm and whimsy – how you can get the look, too

Dawn French’s beautifully decorated greenhouse is serving as a reminder to treat our outside spaces as an extension of the home.

If you’re in need of new greenhouse ideas , I’d highly recommend taking a look at writer, comedian and actor Dawn French’s joyous example, which uses a mix of potted plants and pottery to create a stunning display.

And experts say that decorating your greenhouse is a great way to ensure your personality shines as much in your garden as in your home. Here’s how to do it like Dawn.

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Dawn French's decorated greenhouse

A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench) A photo posted by on

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has demonstrated the benefits of decorating a greenhouse. Shirlie Kemp decorated her greenhouse for Christmas and instantly had us obsessed with her twinkling lights and foliage.

Since greenhouse decorating has taken off as a garden trend in its own right, and if you’re in need of some non-seasonal inspiration, Dawn is your girl. Posting on Instagram, Dawn was showing off a new mirror mask, which offered a glimpse into the greenhouse around her.

I spotted plenty of pretty geraniums in pots ( Pelargonsjuka is a Scandi gardening trend Dawn is a fan of), with small ornaments and hanging plates nestled in between. It’s a simple idea but one that creates a gorgeous lived-in look.

A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench) A photo posted by on

‘What I like about Dawn French’s greenhouse is its personality. It doesn’t feel as though it has been decorated according to a particular trend or with the aim of looking immaculate. It feels joyful, individual and lived-in, which is exactly what a garden space should be. There’s a real sense that it reflects the person using it,’ says Francesca McEvoy, design expert at Crane Garden Buildings .

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‘Plants themselves are obviously a huge part of the look, too. Mixing different heights, trailing plants and interesting pots can make a greenhouse feel wonderfully layered and established rather than overly styled. I particularly like the slightly eclectic approach, where everything doesn’t necessarily match perfectly. Greenhouses lend themselves beautifully to that relaxed, collected-over-time feel.’

How to decorate a greenhouse

If you’re feeling inspired to decorate your greenhouse, the best thing about Dawn’s is that she hasn’t relied on trends to decorate hers. It looks like her own individual expression and interests, which is what the experts say you should apply to yours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Tim Young)

‘We spend a lot of time in our greenhouses, whether that’s tending to plants, admiring our crops or simply relaxing. Greenhouses have become an extension of our home, so it’s natural to decorate them with as much consideration as we do our indoor spaces,’ says Andrew White, sales and marketing Director at Rhino Greenhouses .

‘Adding seating such as a small bench or bistro set, soft furnishings for comfort or ornamental features such as vases, storage containers, lights all go towards giving the greenhouse more life and personality.

‘Not only does decorating a greenhouse make it an even more enjoyable place to spend time, it can help turn it into a multipurpose space, whether that’s relaxing with a drink and book, or hosting a dinner or drinks evening.’

Recently, Fred Sirieix revealed he uses his greenhouse as a hosting and dining space , so if yours is large enough, you can definitely transform it into a multipurpose space. Just remember, it can get quite warm in there!

‘My advice would be to think about how you actually want to feel when you’re in the greenhouse. If you want it to be somewhere you can sit with a cup of tea as well as tend to plants, give yourself a comfortable chair. If colour makes you happy, introduce it through pots, furniture or accessories. And don’t worry too much about making everything coordinate. Some of the most charming garden spaces are the ones that have evolved naturally over time,’ adds Francesca.

Decorate your greenhouse

Anthropologie Here's How the Marley Appetiser Plates, Set of 4 £24 at Anthropologie I love how Dawn has hung decorative plates. Personally I'd choose these bold, stripey numbers to liven up the space. Dunelm Cedar & Sage Set of 2 Timmy Tortoise Pot Hangers £12 at Dunelm Small details can add plenty of whimsy. Some adorable pot hangers can help give your plants some extra magic. Habitat Habitat 30 Warm White Festoon String Light £35 at Argos Don't forget lighting! Some festoon lights will give your greenhouse a beautiful glow in the evening.

If you're planning on decorating your greenhouse, add decor you'd have in your own home. This way your greenhouse will feel like an natural extension of your indoor space.