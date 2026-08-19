Argos has slashed the price of its garden furniture in half – I've tracked down the best bargain on pieces I can't believe are still in stock
Snap up these great deals fast before they sell out!
Even though we’re at the tail end of summer, there are still some warm days ahead, both in August and likely in September, too, before the cosy season officially starts. And this is likely the last opportunity you’ll have to update your outdoor set up as the likes of Argos are currently running big garden furniture sales – and some of my top picks from the Argos garden furniture sale are currently available at half price!
This time of year is one of the best times to buy garden furniture – this is when you can get some of the best garden furniture deals since brands are wanting to get rid of any remaining stock and make space for new season products. So some of the best outdoor furniture is available with large price drops.
When shopping the Argos sale, all you need to do is apply code GREEN50 at check out to be treated to a 50% off discount. There are also some outdoor furniture designs on offer with 30% off when you apply the code GREEN30. But I’m here for the best deals so all of my top 6 sale picks are 50% off.
My top picks from the sale
This chic rattan garden chair and coordinating footstool combo is a new addition to Habitat's outdoor collection this year. And it's been one of my favourites as it looks so expensive in my opinion. And for £54, it's an absolutely bargain!
Made with eucalyptus wood, the Samoa has been one of my favourite wooden garden furniture picks for a few years now as it's one that the brand keeps bringing back. It has a sleek look and a space-saving design as the benches slot perfectly underneath the table.
If you're after a garden bistro set under £100 then this set definitely ticks the box as it's currently selling for £40. Designed in the classic Acapulco style, I love the bold green shade and many existing customers do, too.
Curved sofas are trending both in interiors and our outdoor spaces. And the Habitat Santorini is one of my favourite curved outdoor sofas. Especially since it also comes with a three-part curved coffee table. All of that now only for £400!
Striped outdoor furniture has been one of the biggest trends of this summer. And I'm certain it's not going anywhere anytime soon. So this outdoor sofa set made with a powder-coated steel frame is going to look just as stylish next year
Boasting nearly 40 five-star reviews, this egg garden bench is popular with the Argos customers. It's a unique design as egg garden chairs are very popular and can be found in many gardens across the UK, but a two-seater bench is quite the novelty. And now it's only £165!
Even if you don’t get to enjoy the newly purchased outdoor furniture much this summer, it’s a great early investment for next year. This way you’re going to be ready before everybody else once the al fresco season comes around in 2027 – and you’ll save some serious money in the process. Especially since retailers like Argos and Habitat often bring back their garden furniture year after year. So in a few months time, you’d have to pay full price for the same product again. But not if you invest now.
You’re going to be so smug come next summer – and rightly so!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.