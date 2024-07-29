Everdure vs Weber - Does the classic American or the stylish Australian win the battle of the BBQ brands?

If you’re in the market for a new BBQ, there’s a high chance that you’ll come across both Everdure and Weber during your search. Both of these BBQ brands confidently stand their ground in the UK market, offering novices and hobby grillers alike the chance to ‘que up a storm.

In fact, both Everdure and Weber have made their way into the Ideal Home best BBQs guide, as well as our best gas BBQ and best charcoal BBQ guides, impressing our testers and winning over the team. But with different features, fuel types, price points, and very different designs, it can be hard to choose between Everdure and Weber.

On the one hand, you have Everdure, an innovative Australian brand that’s teamed up with English Michelin star chef Heston Blumenthal to push the boundaries of BBQ cooking. On the other hand, you have Weber, a classic American brand focusing on traditional grilling and that tell-tale barbecued taste. But when it comes down to it, which one is better? Well, we’ve delved into the Everdure vs Weber debate below.

Everdure vs Weber: Design

If you’ve come across the Everdure brand while searching for a new BBQ, you’ll already have seen that this brand is all about design and aesthetics. The Everdure website tells us as such, stating that it offers ‘Innovative, designer barbeques.’

This is seen by the unique shapes and colours within the range, giving customers the chance to choose from BBQs with baby blue, orange, or classic black lids. In fact, this is something that our Kitchens Editor, Molly Cleary , loved when she tested the Everdure Force (and gave it a glowing 5-star review ).

She said, ‘The striking look of the Everdure made it an instant favourite during Ideal Home's BBQ testing trip, and that was before we started grilling. The overall design is simple in its execution with the bright hood and clean lines, but everyone warmed to it, regardless of different tastes.’

‘The stylish, laidback design here feels far away from the usual BBQ look that we have in the UK, which usually features copious amounts of stainless steel or shiny black,’ she added.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

But while Everdure nails the design side of things, it’s fair to say that the Weber brand is a little more laid-back. While they’re not unattractive BBQs, you probably couldn’t pick one out of a line-up of other BBQs out there. They’re classic, making them perfect for BBQ purists who don’t want anything flashy.

This laid-back nature might be a negative for some, though. When Ideal Home’s very own Amy Lockwood tested the Weber Q3200 , she knocked a star off her 4-star review due to the lack of style.

She said, ‘The £600+ Q3200 BBQ is competing with models that offer a lot more style for that price point, and it feels a little disappointing in build quality for that investment.’

So, for this round, we have to say that Everdure wins.

Everdure vs Weber: Fuel types

In the BBQ world, gas and charcoal BBQs tend to reign supreme. But it’s fair to say that times are changing - and so are the fuel types. You just need to look at the success of the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker to see that.

If you’re looking for a gas BBQ, both Everdure and Weber have got you covered. Weber has countless gas BBQs to choose from, and so has Everdure. But it’s important to know what you’re getting into when you buy a gas BBQ .

It may be that charcoal BBQs suit you better. In which case, both Everdure and Weber have once again got you covered.

The Weber Original Kettle is a legend in the charcoal BBQ world, and the Everdure Cube is the brand’s most iconic foray into this fuel type. Once again, there are certain things you should know before buying a charcoal BBQ , though.

However, it’s fair to say that Weber has one-up on Everdure when it comes to fuel types, as this brand also offers an affordable electric BBQ in the form of the Weber Lumin Electric . This was a huge hit with our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight , and she gave it a 5-star review as a renter without proper garden space.

Everdure does have a couple of charcoal BBQs with electric starts, but some could argue that they’re not everyday BBQs. They’re the brand’s top-of-the-range (AKA most expensive) BBQs that are designed for large gatherings, commercial cooking, or hardcore grillers.

So, if you want fuel variety, Weber has to take the cake for this round.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Everdure vs Weber: Ease of use

If you’re new to BBQs, getting the hang of them will always be tricky - especially if you’re trying to light a charcoal BBQ . But a good BBQ won’t take long to master, and ease of use is something you should definitely consider when debating Everdure vs Weber.

Naturally, gas and electric BBQs are considered the easiest to light and use, and our testers found this while reviewing these two brands. When Amy gave the Weber Spirit II E-310 a run for its money, she was amazed by how easy it was to use.

She said, ‘Operating each of the burners on the Weber Spirit II E-310 is super simple thanks to the electric ignition which lights the gas grill at the press of a button.’

‘This BBQ also felt both simple and safe to cook on. The lid is lightweight and easy to lift up and down – unlike the Everdure Force 2 Burner BBQ that felt quite heavy – the heatproof handle is very effective, and the insulated body meant neither the lid nor sides felt too hot to the touch,’ she added.

(Image credit: Future)

And when Molly tested the Everdure Force BBQ, she was equally as impressed by the quick set-up time and the ease of use.

Molly gushed, ‘Getting the Everdure ready to cook is actually as easy as the brand makes out on the website. Hooking up the gas took just a few moments, and from there all we needed to do was turn the taps to set the burners alight and set the temperature.’

‘Remarkably, you actually can get the BBQ going in less than five minutes with the Everdure Force - 3 minutes and 14 seconds by our watch until the temperature hit 250 degrees celsius and we were ready for our first test. It felt like turning on a supercharged (and super stylish) gas hob, one that would be excellent for quickly searing or roasting.’

It isn’t surprising that our testers found both brands to be relatively easy to use, though. Even with charcoal BBQs now, ease of use is a hugely important factor that these brands consider when designing and building any new product. So, it’s hard to come by a gas, charcoal, or electric BBQ that is especially hard to use.

Because of this, ease of use is fairly evenly matched in this round. But it’s also important to consider your own abilities before choosing a winner.

Everdure vs Weber: Sizes

Size is definitely something you need to research before buying a new BBQ. After all, if you have a large family and regularly host garden parties for your extended family, you’ll need a BBQ big enough for the whole clan. If you only plan on grilling a few sausages on the beach every now and then, one of the best portable BBQs might suit you better instead.

Coincidentally, the Everdure Cube has been crowned our ‘best premium’ portable BBQ on our list thanks to its small but perfectly formed size. When our reviewer Annie Collyer tested this BBQ out for herself, she was certainly surprised.

‘When it comes to first impressions of the Everdure Cube BBQ, I was pretty amazed with how compact yet practical this BBQ was. You can fit 6 small burgers or 4 larger burgers on this BBQ, or 2 - 3 large pieces of meat,’ she said.

‘We think that its cooking surface is sizeable enough to host 4-5 people. You could cook an entire joint on there, just bear in mind that it doesn't come with a lid that you can use when it's hot, so ensuring even cooking will be hard.’

But on the other side of the Everdure spectrum, you have the Force 2, which is much larger offering with space for around 24 small burgers, 10 medium steaks, or two large chickens at one time.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

What of Weber, though? Like Everdure, this brand also offers a range of sizes. Its smallest BBQ is the Lumin, but Becky found that there was more than enough space to cook a wide range of food. She cooked five sausages with room to spare and even a small pork loin roast that only took up half of the grill. So, it’s perfect for those in small spaces.

Weber offers some big guns too, though. One of its largest is the Weber Spirit II E-310, which was more like Mary Poppins’ handbag than anything else.

Amy said, ‘Considering that overall the Weber Spirit II E-310 build feels fairly compact – especially if you lower the side arms – there felt to be a generous amount of grilling space on this model, with a grill area of W60 x D46cm available to cook up a storm. We found it could easily fit 10 burgers and 20 sausages on at once.’

So, for this round, we have to call it a tie.

Everdure vs Weber: Affordability

It’s always a good idea to set a budget before looking at BBQs and then compare your favourites against the money you have to spend. And when it comes to Everdure vs. Weber, there’s no doubt about the fact that the prices vary dramatically.

The most expensive Everdure on the market is the 4K Electric Ignition Charcoal Outdoor BBQ , which comes in at £1,799 when it’s not on sale for less. The cheapest Everdure BBQ, however, is the Everdure Cube, which retails for £149.

The most expensive Weber on the market is significantly more expensive than the most expensive Everdure. In fact, the Summit S-670 GBS Gas Barbecue comes in at a whopping £4,099. Despite this, the cheapest Weber is also cheaper than the cheapest Everdure, as the Smokey Joe Charcoal Barbecue is just £83.99.

Ultimately, there should be a BBQ from both brands that suit your budget.

(Image credit: Future)

Final verdict: Which one should you choose?

When deciding between Everdure vs Weber, it’s important to weigh up all of the above - as well as your own gut feeling. But if you’re asking us, it’s hard to pick a real winner.

That’s why we asked the Ideal Home BBQ queen, Molly, to see which one she would pick. She said, ‘I've tested Everdure and Weber in my time testing BBQs for Ideal Home, and think that they are both top of the pile when it comes to quality.'

'I've ranked the Weber Spirit II as the #1 BBQ in our guide, as I think it's the kind of do-it-all gas BBQ that people are looking for when they start on their search, closely followed by the OG Weber Kettle, which just never lets you down.’

‘All of that being said, if I had an endless pot of money, I'd opt for an Everdure BBQ because I just love the designs. During our BBQ testing day, it was the Everdure Force in a duck egg blue shade that stole everyone's hearts, but seeing as I live in a flat, I'd probably buy the Cube for myself, which is just so perfectly portable. Whichever brand you pick, you're in for a treat!'

FAQs

Where are Everdure products made?

Everdure is an Australian brand, and so the products are made in Australia. However, it's possible to buy Everdure in Europe, America, and more.

In recent years, the brand has also teamed up with English chef Heston Blumenthal to design innovative cooking products that will elevate barbecued food to the next level. So, it still has that English edge.

Who is Weber grills competitor?

The BBQ world is quite extensive, and so Weber has to face numerous competitors. Some of these include:

Everdure.

Char-Broil.

Napoleon.

Outback.

Big Green Egg.

Kamado Joe.

So, which one will you choose?