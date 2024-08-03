Homebase has slashed the prices of its designer-look garden furniture to the best prices we've seen this summer
Act fast as you don't want to miss out on one of these deals
The sun is out, but if you missed the boat to refresh your garden furniture at the start of the season you'll be glad you waited. Homebase is having a massive garden furniture sale and they're some of the best garden furniture deals we've seen this summer.
Homebase has slashed the price of some of its most stylish and best garden furniture pieces, including the designer look spirit garden corner sofa that is now down from £900 to £540.
'These are all now great prices for garden furniture with aluminium frames,' says our Ideal Home garden furniture expert Amy Lockwood. 'Usually, these kind of prices would mean that furniture has a powder-coated steel frame which is more prone to rust and heavy to move.
'Aluminium is the most weather-resistant option meaning your furniture will last longer, and it's lightweight making furniture much easier to move around the garden and take in and out of storage if necessary.'
We've sifted through the garden furniture pieces to find the hidden gems that are worth snapping up now and these are our six top picks.
All outdoor seating ideas will benefit from a corner sofa, and this one is a stellar price now at £200. Unlike some of the other pieces of garden furniture in our round up it does have a steel frame. The only one outdoor sofa we've seen at a lower price is the Habitat corner sofa that is currently on sale for £160.
This corner sofa with its elegant modern design is my personal favourite. It has an aluminium frame and looks similar to outdoor sofas that are usually priced over £1000. It is now a steal at £544.
If you want to recreate a Mediterranean garden this dining set looks so much more expensive than it is. An aluminium frame and UV-resistant weave means it should still look great for many summers to come.
This is one of the most expensive corner sofa we've found in sale, but it is currently reduced by £520 to £780. It is ideal for those who love to entertain as it has a large corner sofa, two stools and table included, along with 15 plush cushions.
If you've been saving for an outdoor corner sofa you really should consider pouncing on the Homebase garden furniture sale. It has so many different styles including this incredibly chic Alda set made from aluminium and a wicker effect resin.
Most of these items are currently in clearance as well as being on sale so if one of the pieces catches your eye I'd advise you to jump at the opportunity as there is no guarantee of how long these pieces will be around. Honestly at prices like this if you're in the market for new garden furniture now is the time to buy.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
