Homebase has slashed the prices of its designer-look garden furniture to the best prices we've seen this summer

The sun is out, but if you missed the boat to refresh your garden furniture at the start of the season you'll be glad you waited. Homebase is having a massive garden furniture sale and they're some of the best garden furniture deals we've seen this summer.

Homebase has slashed the price of some of its most stylish and best garden furniture pieces, including the designer look spirit garden corner sofa that is now down from £900 to £540.

'These are all now great prices for garden furniture with aluminium frames,' says our Ideal Home garden furniture expert Amy Lockwood. 'Usually, these kind of prices would mean that furniture has a powder-coated steel frame which is more prone to rust and heavy to move.

'Aluminium is the most weather-resistant option meaning your furniture will last longer, and it's lightweight making furniture much easier to move around the garden and take in and out of storage if necessary.'

We've sifted through the garden furniture pieces to find the hidden gems that are worth snapping up now and these are our six top picks.

Most of these items are currently in clearance as well as being on sale so if one of the pieces catches your eye I'd advise you to jump at the opportunity as there is no guarantee of how long these pieces will be around. Honestly at prices like this if you're in the market for new garden furniture now is the time to buy.