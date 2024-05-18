IKEA has made the perfect table and chair set for tiny gardens and balconies - it's the ultimate space-saver

Not everyone is lucky enough to have acres of space in which to put outdoor furniture – and if that’s you, you’ll probably be delighted to know that IKEA has come to the rescue on both these counts, with a brand new table and chairs set that’s both affordable and perfect for a compact outdoor space.

The best garden furniture isn't always built with small garden ideas in mind - though we will not the offerings today are so much better than a few years ago. If you've not yet found that piece of furniture that provides enough seating space without overwhelming your tiny outdoor space then get to IKEA fast.

IKEA’s ASKHOLMEN table and chair set

Swedish brand IKEA has just launched their brand new ASKHOLMEN range, a collection of wooden garden furniture that's the affordable, rustic range of dreams!

One piece in the collection stood out the most to us as being an ideal purchase for those with limited outdoor space, and it’s their adorable bistro set, with a small table and two chairs, all of which fold flat to create even more space in a small area.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Measuring in at 70 cm lengthways and 44cm widthways, this set will absolutely fit in even the tiniest of spaces, be it a tiny courtyard garden or an even smaller balcony. But the genius lies in the semi-circle shape of the table, designed to sit flush against a wall on one side with space for two people on the other.

Though it’s certainly on the smaller side, we reckon the semi-circle shaped table provides just enough room for you and a loved one to pop and plate or bowl on top whilst you sit on the chairs, meaning this ASKHOLMEN set is ideal for outdoor dining on a lazy, hazy summer evening.

The set itself has been made from durable, sustainably sourced acacia, and pre-treated with a layer of semi-transparent wood stain, and we love the resulting dark wood colour that would work just as well in a classic country garden as it would in a more modern city space. You can pick up the stylish, natural set for just £104, which is certainly a hard price to argue with!

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you’ve got a little more space to spare, however, IKEA’s ASKHOLMEN range has plenty of other wooden outdoor furniture pieces on offer, too.

For those with larger outdoor spaces, they’ve also got a variety of larger table and chair dining sets, including this option with four chairs with cushions for £290 .

There’s even a table that comes with a decorating rod hovering above it, allowing you to create a stunning floral display to hang above your dinner table (just like Stacey Solomon), or even allowing you to hang festoon lights or lanterns for a super cosy summer evening. This will set you back £115.

Alternatives

However, if it is a small space outdoor dining set you're looking for and you can't get to a local IKEA here are three beautiful alternatives.