Habitat is selling the perfect lookalike for IKEA’s stylish garden furniture set – and it’s £870 cheaper!
IKEA's HAVSTEN outdoor furniture is sleek and stylish but not cheap by any means – but we've found an alternative
IKEA is often thought of as the most budget-friendly retailer when in need of nice-looking furniture that doesn’t break the bank. But not everything from IKEA is super affordable – the super stylish HAVSTEN outdoor furniture is the perfect example of that as the four-seat conversation will set you back £1110. If you’re into the look of this IKEA set but it’s outside of your budget, don’t worry, because I found the perfect alternative – the Habitat Tallak 4 Seater Metal Garden Sofa Set, selling for a mere £240. That’s £870 less than IKEA!
Having tried quite a few pieces of outdoor furniture myself, I know it’s difficult to find the best garden furniture at affordable prices. But in truth, Habitat rarely ever disappoints with its garden furniture offering – in terms of style, comfort and pricing. And the Tallak set is no exception – and if you spend extra £60 with your total coming to £300, you can get £50 off with the code GARDEN applied at checkout thanks to the current garden furniture deal.
The main difference between the Habitat and the IKEA sets - other than the price point, of course - is the colour of the metal frame. While the IKEA one comes with a beige-coloured powder-coated galvanised steel, the Habitat set is equipped with black-coated steel.
Ideal Home’s own Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young has a couple of the IKEA HAVSTEN outdoor sofas in her own garden, having opted for two 3-seaters which are currently not available on the IKEA website. And she swears not only by the stylish look, but also the incredible comfort of her garden furniture, purchased in summer 2021 and still holding up.
‘Our HAVSTEN sofas from IKEA are far and away the most comfortable outdoor seating I've ever sat on – the cushions are so fluffy and the size is really generous so you can properly lounge around,’ Heather says. ‘I've had my set for nearly four years – the frame is still in great condition, and the cushions haven't lost any of their plumpness. I do wish the cushions came in a variety of colour choices – I love the beige but it isn't the most practical option with kids and a dog and it's been hard to keep it looking its best. The only other disadvantage is that the cushions are so large, they're hard to store over the winter as they take up so much space.’
That’s why I was so excited to come across this lookalike from Habitat, new to the brand’s outdoor range this year and already enjoying much popularity from customers – unsurprisingly so.
Shop similar styles
But Habitat is not the only brand that sells similar sling garden seating ideas to the chic IKEA HAVSTEN. I’ve searched high and low and found three other sling styles similar to the IKEA design.
George Home is killing it with its garden furniture this year. First, it was the green George Home slatted bench garden set that's the perfect dupe for the cult favourite HAY Palissade outdoor range. And now, this sling seating set, similar to the IKEA HAVSTEN.
The John Lewis Marcy garden chair is probably the most comfortable one I've ever sat on - and I'm not exaggerating! And the fact that it's only £149 blows my mind. It's super popular though - the 2-seater sofa version is already sold out in all three colours - so better be quick.
If you're craving a little more texture then this sling outdoor sofa set comes with bags of it - or should I say cushions? As that's where the texture comes in thanks to the quilted finish. Overall, it's a slightly different style with a more curved design compared to the others but it still exists in the same universe let's say.
As we find ourselves at the beginning of spring, now is the perfect time to buy garden furniture so that you’re ready once the sunshine and warm temperatures arrive. And the Tallak set from Habitat is the perfect budget-friendly yet expensive-looking option to go for.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
