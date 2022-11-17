Lidl is selling outdoor Christmas lights that cost 28p to run all December

Lidl is selling some reindeer lights for just £59.99 and they'll only cost 28p to run for the whole of December. The 3D light figures, which feature two reindeer and a sleigh, are hitting stores this week.

Outdoor Christmas lighting ideas bring a magical, festive glow, and these cheap-to-run Christmassy lights are a stress-free option at a time when we're all more conscious of our energy consumption.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl outdoor Christmas lights

'Rudolph the LED-nosed reindeer' is arriving on Thursday 17th November, available while stocks last. Based on 6 hours' use per day, Lidl says these energy-efficient lights cost 28p to run for the month of December, which makes them some of the best outdoor Christmas lights we've seen this year.

The flying reindeer lights are made up of 120 energy-saving LEDs, ideal for lighting up a front garden. They're also fine to use indoors, so you could incorporate them into your Christmas living room decorating ideas if you have the space, or in a larger hallway to bring an instant festive feel for guests.

We're loving the snowflake details and the reindeers' loopy antlers, and think they'd look great in driveways or at the end of the garden. When you have lights in the garden all year round it can enhance the sense of space in the evenings because you're not just looking out at a pitch black window.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Similar reindeer lights from Lights4Fun (opens in new tab) cost £289.99, so these are a more budget-friendly option for anyone wanting to add some sparkle to their outdoor space this festive season.

If you're also wondering how much electricity Christmas tree lights use? Luckily the amount they'll add to your bill is relatively low, based on 6 hours' use a day.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Tempted? Keep an eye out in the middle aisle, as they're bound to get snapped up quickly.

If you miss out, Lidl is also selling starburst string lights for £9.99 for decorating front porches, doorways and garages, so you can switch on the Christmas magic and light up the neighbourhood. These string lights are also energy efficient and cost 23p to run for the month.

Christmas sparkle that won't be a drain on energy, what's not to love?