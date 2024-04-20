The Ninja outdoor oven that wowed our reviewer is on sale for the best price we've seen, but you'll have to act fast

We're trying to convince ourselves that summer is on the way by envisioning pizza parties in the sunshine, a daydream that's been helped along by this excellent Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven deal.

This is the first time we've seen this oven discounted, and since we gave it an easy five stars in our Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven review we thought it was only right to tell you that you can get it this weekend with 20% off at QVC, taking it from £349.00 to £299.96.

As well as being our favourite entry-level, easy-to-use pick of the best pizza ovens, our expert tester showed in her tests that the Ninja Woodfire Oven is capable of much more. Here's why this is a deal you don't want to miss if you're kitting out your garden for this summer.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven deal at QVC

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven | was £349.00, now £299.96 at QVC

You can get £50(ish) off the Ninja Woodfire from the 20th to the 21st of April at QVC. It's got 8 cooking functions in total, including a pizza mode, max roast, bake and dehydrate.

During our tests, our expert Helen said that she would buy this Ninja for 'the pizza oven function alone', and that the versatility of the roast and bake functions were also impressive, meaning that she could trial everything from a tray of brownies to a whole chicken.

Following the recent trend for electric balcony-friendly BBQs, this is an electric oven, which means that you won't have to go to any hassle getting hold of fuel on those hot summer days when you want to enjoy lunch or dinner outside. All in all, it took our reviewer just 16 minutes to get the oven ready for the first pizza.

Making pizza with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. (Image credit: Future)

And if you're worried that the electric element of this oven means you'll miss out on the chargrilled flavour that you get with the best BBQs then Ninja has you covered, with the addition of the smoker element. With this, you can burn pellets to fill your oven with flavour, which our reviewer found worked to great effect.

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

If you do want to get your hands on the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven while it's discounted, then bear in mind that the 20% off only lasts until the 21st of April, so be sure to shop it while you can!