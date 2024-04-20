The Ninja outdoor oven that wowed our reviewer is on sale for the best price we've seen, but you'll have to act fast
For one day, you can get 20% off the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven, which our reviewer gave an easy 5 stars
We're trying to convince ourselves that summer is on the way by envisioning pizza parties in the sunshine, a daydream that's been helped along by this excellent Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven deal.
This is the first time we've seen this oven discounted, and since we gave it an easy five stars in our Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven review we thought it was only right to tell you that you can get it this weekend with 20% off at QVC, taking it from £349.00 to £299.96.
As well as being our favourite entry-level, easy-to-use pick of the best pizza ovens, our expert tester showed in her tests that the Ninja Woodfire Oven is capable of much more. Here's why this is a deal you don't want to miss if you're kitting out your garden for this summer.
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven deal at QVC
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven | was £349.00, now £299.96 at QVC
You can get £50(ish) off the Ninja Woodfire from the 20th to the 21st of April at QVC. It's got 8 cooking functions in total, including a pizza mode, max roast, bake and dehydrate.
During our tests, our expert Helen said that she would buy this Ninja for 'the pizza oven function alone', and that the versatility of the roast and bake functions were also impressive, meaning that she could trial everything from a tray of brownies to a whole chicken.
Following the recent trend for electric balcony-friendly BBQs, this is an electric oven, which means that you won't have to go to any hassle getting hold of fuel on those hot summer days when you want to enjoy lunch or dinner outside. All in all, it took our reviewer just 16 minutes to get the oven ready for the first pizza.
And if you're worried that the electric element of this oven means you'll miss out on the chargrilled flavour that you get with the best BBQs then Ninja has you covered, with the addition of the smoker element. With this, you can burn pellets to fill your oven with flavour, which our reviewer found worked to great effect.
If you do want to get your hands on the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven while it's discounted, then bear in mind that the 20% off only lasts until the 21st of April, so be sure to shop it while you can!
After writing for all of Future's Homes titles, Molly is now an Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, working across a range of shopping content to find the best buys for your space. Previously, she was the Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, another Future site, where she covered home content, which to a US audience is anything from turkey fryers to ride-on lawn mowers. Now, she spends her time writing reviews of appliances she’s tested at home and at our testing facility (we're talking air fryers, vacuums, dehumidifiers and more!), as well as curating buying guides. She's a certified Consumer Expert for several product categories after passing a five-step program including hands-on experience, consumer interviews and extensive research into her specialist areas including kitchen appliances and vacuums.
