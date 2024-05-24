Tower's Indoor Outdoor BBQ is sending shoppers into a frenzy - it's a weather-proof grill for under £50

The Great British Summer is never a sure bet, which is why a certain buy, Tower's Indoor Outdoor BBQ, is causing quite the commotion among shoppers. This electric design is not only pretty chic in its design but it rivals some of the best BBQs out there with its versatility, and it's getting snapped up online left, right and centre.

While the offering from Tower functions as an outdoor BBQ in its full form, you can also remove the legs, meaning that you can also use the top part as an indoor grill to cook up a gorgeous spread without relying on the weather.

We've delved into the rise in popularity of balcony-friendly BBQs of late, particularly looking at the Ninja Woodfire vs the Weber Lumin, both of which we've tested, but the Tower Indoor Outdoor BBQ bests them both by miles when looking solely at the affordability category. But is it worth your cash?

Tower Electric Indoor & Outdoor Health BBQ | Was £59.99, now £42.99 at Tower

Tower claims this BBQ has enough space to grill '8 chicken breasts or 10 burgers in one go', which gives you plenty of room to feed the family. Right now it's on offer for less than £50 too!

Tower Electric Indoor & Outdoor Health BBQ

The design of this Tower BBQ is the opposite of what you envision when it comes to a standalone outdoor cooking unit. It weighs in at 11kg, and you can dismantle and reassemble it easily, according to the brand, so could be a good option for camping trips.

(Image credit: Tower)

Though we haven't tested the Tower Indoor Outdoor BBQ just yet, the non-stick top plate does remind us of a tried and tested favourite indoor grill of ours, the Ninja Sizzle. Like the Sizzle, this BBQ is sure to be an option for health-conscious people, as excess fat runs away from the food as it grills. As an extra bonus, this allows you to grill up chicken or a protein alternative indoors without the risk of setting off your fire alarm.

Another element of this BBQ which makes it seem pretty user-friendly is the obvious fact that it runs on electricity. It makes setting up for a garden party foolproof, as long as you have an extension cord long enough to run outside.

(Image credit: Tower)

We've tested other Tower BBQs, including one that we rated as one of the best charcoal BBQs, which is detailed in our Tower Kamado Maxi Charcoal BBQ review and sometimes referred to as a more affordable alternative to the famed Big Green Egg BBQ.

This electric grill seems to be just the latest in Tower's range of affordable alternatives to big-name BBQs, which means that we can't wait to test it for ourselves and see how it performs. After all, you always need a rain-proof backup during a British summer!