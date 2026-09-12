WHO LIVES HERE? Amanda Malone lives her with her husband, John, their daughter Lilly, son Charlie, and dog, Buddy, with regular visits from eldest daughter, Ebony.

Having moved into her dream home in Gateshead, Tyne & Wear, 13 years previously, Amanda Malone longed for a big, sociable kitchen space. So a year later, she embarked on a major renovation.

‘I went for a white laminate kitchen, with a grey tiled floor, but ten years on, it really wasn't working for us anymore. There was a problem with the laminate, which had started peeling off, plus the appliances were failing. The kitchen was too modern for the house, if I'm being honest, and felt a bit cold as our tastes changed.'

There was also a big problem with the layout. The large kitchen island had been sited facing the garden with the table in front of it, which restricted the space. ‘We could see that by flipping the island to face the side wall and placing the dining table on the other side, we'd have far more room, although we weren't altering the footprint.'

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After looking at a few companies and not quite finding what she wanted, the answer came at the gym. ‘I got chatting to a woman who turned out to own a kitchen company locally, and she asked if she could come and price the job.'

Being able to explain exactly what she wanted and have it tailored to her needs was the key to moving forward. ‘This time round, I wanted solid wood, plus I wanted to introduce lots of colour. It ended up not being any more expensive to have it so personalised.'

Finding enough space for a sizeable kitchen pantry and a breakfast station were two of Amanda's essentials. ‘As I'm quite small, our old cupboards were a bit of a nightmare as they were too deep, and I had no idea what was in the back of them. So, the pantry shelves are quite shallow, and I can see everything at a glance, plus I can close the doors, and it's all out of sight.'

Having been brave in the open-plan snug next to the kitchen, painting the walls mauve, Amanda was ready to inject more colour. ‘It had to be something that went with the mauve but wasn't the same.'

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(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

A big fan of William Morris prints, Amanda started with the wallpaper. ‘I had to take down the kitchen wallpaper, which had a lot of yellow in it, but I was thrilled to see there was another version in pinks. I picked the green and pink out of the wallpaper for the units and the island. I was nervous about the pink right up until the day it was painted, but now I love it.'

Steering away from shiny chrome for handles and tap was a deliberate plan, and Amanda searched out a white ceramic double sink on the Internet. ‘I love the fluted detail. I've kept the tap traditional in a muted polished nickel.'

A blank wall has been given a lift by creating a display for plates. ‘My kids think it's old-fashioned, but I really like the plates. They're all modern designs, and I never pay more than £10 each. It's putting a new twist on an old theme.'

An oak dining table and wooden sideboard added a touch of extra warmth. ‘As the walls are plain, I've also used panelled sections of my wallpaper, which helps tie in the two sides of the kitchen.'

‘Putting up shelves onto a section of wallpaper has created a place to display favourite bits and pieces. ‘I went for a slightly industrial look for the brackets, and the shelves were amazing value on eBay. I'm just over five feet tall, so I added a hook to have a permanent place for my stool, which I need when I'm reaching for the top of the cupboards.'

‘The change of colour scheme has meant investing in some new everyday green crockery and some pink and green candlesticks to complement the new solid oak table, which echoes the wooden shelves and wood-effect floor. I'm really pleased with the crockery as it's very good quality and great value.'

With touches of wood in the shelving and a wood-effect floor, the kitchen now feels in tune with the rest of the house, which Amanda documents on Instagram @the_decor_addict. ‘It's a party kitchen, and we've even freed up space for a small dance floor!'

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