A multi-tasking kitchen island was the key to unlocking the full potential of this elegant family kitchen

Before the renovation, the kitchen in this Didsbury family home lacked both functionality and a meaningful connection to the rest of the house. The brief for the new kitchen was to create a space that truly reflected modern family life while respecting the home's Edwardian character.

The key to unlocking the kitchen's full potential lay in a smart, multitasking kitchen island idea designed by Tom Howley Kitchens that combined cooking space, storage and seating for the whole family.

Creative design director, Tom Howley, explains, 'The aim was to strike a balance between heritage and contemporary design – somewhere that felt inviting and functional enough to handle everything from busy weekday mornings to relaxed entertaining. We wanted the kitchen to become the heart of the home, where family life could naturally unfold.'

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(Image credit: Tom Howley)

Great communication between the kitchen designer and the client was part of the success of this kitchen renovation, which was built around the Butler collection by Tom Howley in Azurite.

'The design process was highly collaborative from the outset. We worked closely with the clients to understand how they lived day-to-day and what they needed from the space, ensuring every detail was tailored to them,' explains Tom.

This transformation was part of a wider home renovation and extension, so the kitchen design evolved alongside the architectural plans.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

'The most transformative element was the creation of the large, multifunctional island. It completely redefined how the space is used as it acts as a central hub for cooking, dining, socialising, and everyday family life,' advises Tom.

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The island also gives you additional storage space, in this kitchen, it incorporates the sink, wine cooler, plenty of worktop space and invaluable drawers.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

'One of the highlights of this renovation is how it fosters togetherness,' Tom explains. 'The curved bench seating allows the family to gather informally, with conversations flowing naturally across the table. Guests are drawn to this space during social events, creating a sense of warmth and inclusion.'

The positioning of the banquette facing out the large Crittal doors helps create a light and airy feel too,.'The introduction of the extension and the connection to the garden through large Crittall doors brought in light and flow, turning the kitchen into a truly immersive, lived-in space rather than just a place to cook, whilst bringing fresh air and natural light into daily life.'

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

One of the main challenges was ensuring the new kitchen could bridge the gap between the home’s original character and the demands of contemporary family life. 'As part of a large renovation, we had to think carefully about layout, flow, and how the space would connect with the rest of the house and garden. It was also important to design in enough storage and functionality without compromising the openness and sense of calm,' explains Tom.

More storage has been hidden in this kitchen behind bi-fold cabinet doors. 'Two bi-fold cabinets provide a space-saving solution with effortless access to appliances such as a toaster and coffee maker, while also accommodating breakfast items and crockery,' explains Tom.

Giving these items a permanent home ensured the rest of the kitchen remains clutter-free.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

The family wanted high-spec additions to create a luxury feel. 'The cooker is by Bertazzoni with a Westin extractor – which makes cooking a delight. Our relaxed blue paint shade, Azurite, creates a chic and balanced atmosphere with the Butler collection, meaning this isn't just a functional kitchen – it's a statement of sophisticated living and style,' adds Tom.

The worktop is Caesarstone Organic white. For a similar cooker, look at B&Q's Leisure CK100C210K freestanding electric cooker with electric hob in black, £1,348.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

Industrial refinement defines the entire experience, with sleek black hardware offering a contemporary accent to the scheme.

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