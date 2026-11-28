If you're honing in on investing in a dehumidifier then it'll be worth taking into account the disadvantages of a dehumidifier, before taking ownership.

Whilst there are so many good things to say about this appliance, such as their effectiveness to remove moisture and efficiency in monitoring humidity levels, they aren't without their limitations. For example, have you ever thought about how similar they all look? Even the best dehumidifiers are white, like refrigerators – and bulky. The practicality of having it switched on throughout the day in terms of energy consumption, the space next to an power socket and drying out the air too much, could also be a sticking point for some.

As a tester of dehumidifiers, I explore these disadvantages further and summon the help of a few experts to offer some tips on how to over come these.

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1. Dehumidifiers are bulky and lack very little design inspiration

The design of a dehumidifier can be somewhat the elephant in the room with its box-like appearance and whiter-than-white hue. It's this design that can also hinder your experience of using the dehumidifier because, perhaps, it doesn't have handles or castors that'll make it tricky to maneuver.

I have also found that a dehumidifier with a power cable shorter than two meters can limit where you use the appliance.

Dreo Smart Dehumidifier 512S being reviewed for Ideal Home (Image credit: Future/Jennifer Oksien)

Norlan Cai, Head of Marketing, EMEA at DREO, has shared some practical advice around this: 'Dehumidifiers come in a range of shapes and sizes, so consider where and how you plan to position one before buying.

'Look for practical features such as built-in handles, castors and suitably long power cables to make moving the appliance around your home easier.' As it so happens, I found that the DREO Smart Dehumidifier 512s ticks off all of these features, although it gets easier to move if the tank has just been emptied.

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As for the colour, white tones are used across the board of dehumidifiers and there isn't a particularly "WOW" design that really stands out. As Cai says, consider where it'll be used – and its size. You'll ultimately want it to serve its purpose, but if it can be easily moved and stowed, then it could be something that only comes out when the household is less busy if aesthetics are important to you (cue a dehumidifier in the Colour Of The Year.)

Norlan Cai Head of Marketing, EMEA at DREO Norlan Cai is the Marketing Director at DREO, where he represents the brand’s vision for smart home innovation and connected living. He helps to communicate DREO’s ambition of making everyday home comfort smarter, more intuitive and seamlessly integrated into modern lifestyles, with a focus on the future of smart home technology and consumer experiences.

2. Water tanks can be small and tricky to empty

The water tank of a dehumidifier is often located at the rear or side, and accessed by recessed handles at either side. They come in a variety of capacities so how often you'll need to empty yours will depend on the model you choose and how much moisture you're extracting. For example, a dehumidifier with an extraction rate of 12L/day will have a water tank capacity of 2L whereas an extraction rate of 30L/day will have a water tank capacity of 6L.

Whilst these water tanks generally collect and hold extracted moisture well, it can be somewhat frustrating when you are frequently having to empty them. Equally, when emptying, it can cause a bit of a mess because a full tank can splash as it's removed and there's no spout per-se (like a kettle) to direct the water for pouring.

Water tank being removed from the Smartair Dry Sone dehumidifier during testing. (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Some models of dehumidifiers have overcome this by having a removable cover on the tank to form a lid, preventing any leaks or sloshing as it's removed, and/or a protruding handle for better balance when emptying. Nick Kandola, CEO and co-founder of Devola, adds that 'A tank with a handle and a cover is easier to carry to the sink without sloshing water onto the floor.

'If you regularly dry washing indoors and want to empty the tank less often, I’d look for at least 2.5 litres.'

In testing, I found that the Devola 20L Platinum Hybrid Dehumidifier and Air Purifier had a decent 2.9L-sized water tank that only needed emptying every few days, after being switched ON for a few hours across three to four days. This water tank was easy to access from the side, and it had a lid over it, which prevented any splashes of water as it was being removed from the unit, and the handle made it balanced to carry for emptying.

This is unless you plan to set up continuous drainage with your dehumidifier, whereby it'll self-empty into a sink or drain. Most dehumidifiers come with a drainage hose as standard that can be easily connected; you may just then be limited in where you can use the dehumidifier because of its proximity to a drain.

Nick Kandola CEO and co-founder of Devola Nick Kandola is CEO and co-founder of Devola and an air treatment specialist with 18 years of industry experience. Since 2016, the team at Devola has built a range spanning heating, dehumidification, air conditioning and ventilation.

3. Running a dehumidifier continuously can significantly increase energy bills

There's no doubt about it: running a dehumidifier will increase your energy bill because it is mains-operated. Unless you have a need for a dehumidifier, it will incur unnecessary costs, regardless of how long you have it running. And some are more energy-hungry than others.

However, if you are planning on using a dehumidifier to dry laundry, for example, then it'll cost you half of that of a program on the tumble drier.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

Meaco have some of the most energy-efficient dehumidifiers that the Ideal Home team have tested thus far. The MeacoDry Arete Two (12L), for example, will cost you just 3p per hour to run. For context, this will cost you from 12p per day if you're to leave your dehumidifier running for between 4 - 12 hours per day, as suggested by experts.

Alternatively, Cai suggests 'consider a model with adjustable humidity settings or smart controls, so you can maintain your desired humidity level without running the appliance unnecessarily.'

If your dehumidifier has a timer, then this could also control how long the dehumidifier is running until you want it switched off.

Pamela Petty, Ebac Director, adds another viewpoint on assessing the cost of running a dehumidifier: 'Drier air heats up faster than damp air, meaning your central heating has to work less hard to keep conditions in the home comfortable – and help keep bills down.' So what you use in dehumidifier energy, you could save in other areas.

Pamela Petty Ebac Director Pamela joined the family firm, founded by engineer dad John Elliot MBE DL, over 40 years ago, going on to work across all areas of the company. She has also held various non-executive and mentoring roles, and runs the Olivia Mae Foundation in memory of her daughter to raise funds for families whose children are receiving hospital care.

4. Indoor air can become too dry and cause health issues

You can take removing humidity from your home too far with a dehumidifier. 'Very dry air can affect both how comfortable you feel and how parts of your home respond,' says Kandola. He adds that 'if relative humidity stays below about 30%, you may notice gritty eyes, dry skin or a scratchy throat and, over time, solid wood floorboards can also lose moisture and shrink.'

Cai explains that 'generally, indoor humidity should sit between 40-60%, so look for a dehumidifier with a built-in humidistat that monitors moisture levels and automatically adjusts its operation accordingly.' Kandola further adds that 'if you’re unsure whether the room needs drying in the first place, check it with a separate humidity meter. '

A hydrometer – such as the Temtop Air Quality Monitor from Amazon – is an affordable gadget to use before investing in a dehumidifier, as it can determine whether or not you need one. Then, if you need one, I'd recommend looking out for a dehumidifier that has a schedule (to limit the times it's ON) and an app (to monitor humidity levels), like the Ebac 4850e 21 Litre Dehumidifier, which I found was incredibly effective at reducing humidity levels to a target.

If dry air is still a concern but you have moisture to banish, and a dehumidifier feels like overkill, here are a couple of alternatives:

KÄRCHER WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac £109.99 at Amazon This window vac is designed to remove moisture from windows, so it will combat condensation and mould growth using battery power Pro Breeze Osmo Dehumidifier £24.99 on Amazon Perfect for small spaces, this refillable moisture absorber will only absorb excess humidity in the air making it perfect for tackling mould in small spaces – without any power or noise.

5. Some dehumidifiers are louder than others, even on "nighttime" mode

The majority of household dehumidifiers use fans and compressors to extract moisture from the air, so some noise is inevitable. Kandola adds that 'a machine can sound quite different on its lowest fan speed and in laundry mode' too.

(Image credit: Future/ Jennifer Oksien)

If you plan on using the dehumidifier in a quieter living space or bedroom then, in my experience of testing, I'd say to look for models with a dedicated nighttime mode that are QuietMark approved. QuietMark's testing process replicates a real world home environment that assesses the sound quality and sound level, not just decibels, that is designed to give you reliable information.

Look for dehumidifiers that have a noise level reading of below 40dB, such as the Dryzone dehumidifier and air purifier which the Ideal Home team recorded a range of 36dB - 38dB. If the model has nighttime mode too, this will often mean that it'll be operating on the lower fan speed, with the lights off, for an undisturbed night's kip.

6. Dehumidifiers are unsuitable for use in some spaces

It's not a "one size fits all" when it comes to dehumidifier usage. The room size that it is being used in can have a huge impact on its effectiveness, as can the temperature of the room.

A dehumidifier is still an electrical item so it can not go in a room that is too damp or moisture ridden because this will ultimately damage the appliance by causing a fault.

(Image credit: Future/ Jennifer Oksien)

A dehumidifier with a lower extraction rate, such as the VonHaus Slimline 10L Dehumidifier with Laundry Mode , is better suited to a smaller room, whereas a greater extraction rate, such as the Wessex Electrical 20L Dehumidifier , is better suited to larger rooms. It'll always perform better when the doors are closed, also, especially if you're drying laundry.

'Check the recommended operating temperature range,' advises Cai. These are often somewhere between 5 - 30 degrees. By operating the dehumidifier within the temperature range will remove water more efficiently without excessive energy use. At lower temperatures, frost can form around the coils which causes the unit to go into defrost mode and reduce water extraction, so it would be better to use your dehumidifier at from the minimum temperature requirement at least.

If you still need a dehumidifier for outside this temperature range, Kandola suggests: 'A desiccant model (other than a condenser) can be a better fit, especially in an unheated garage or utility room. It typically uses more electricity while running, and the warmer air it blows out can be welcome in winter and more noticeable in an already warm room.'

7. Dehumidifiers require regular cleaning and maintenance for efficiency

As with all appliances some maintenance is required to ensure longevity and efficiency, and cleaning a dehumidifier is no exception. It can be quite involved, such as checking and cleaning the air filter or replacing a HEPA filter (if it has one) which can take some time and thought process.

(Image credit: Future/ Jennifer Oksien)

'Dust build-up restricts airflow,' says Kandola. 'If you run your dehumidifier most days, take a look at the dust filter every couple of weeks and follow the manual’s cleaning instructions.'

When you receive your dehumidifier, it'll come with a set of instructions, or "manual", which will detail how to clean and maintain the appliance over time. If you need any spare parts, such as a filter, then these will either be listed by the manufacturer directly or available to buy through resellers such as Amazon.

What are the benefits of a dehumidifier?

It's important to also be aware of the benefits associated with dehumidifier ownership:

Removes moisture from air : it'll draw in humid air, condense the water vapour into liquid and release drier air into circulation (perfect for laundry drying)

: it'll draw in humid air, condense the water vapour into liquid and release drier air into circulation (perfect for laundry drying) Controls humidity levels: helps to keep indoor humidity between the ideal 40 - 60% humidity range

helps to keep indoor humidity between the ideal 40 - 60% humidity range Improves air quality: drier air is easier to breath with some hybrid models also capable of reducing air borne allergens

drier air is easier to breath with some hybrid models also capable of reducing air borne allergens Combats condensation and mould growth: reducing moisture from wood, glass and other structural surfaces will help protect your home

reducing moisture from wood, glass and other structural surfaces will help protect your home Heat output: some models have an output of heat that'll warm a room whilst removing moisture

For all the disadvantages of a dehumidifier there are plenty of advantages, too, which, for me, make having one in the home all worth it.

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