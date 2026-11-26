Is it actually worth looking for a portable air conditioner over Black Friday? What you need to know from someone who tracks AC stock and prices all year long
Are there are any bargains to be found right now?
You might not be thinking about cooling products at this time of year, but with Black Friday sales seemingly everywhere you look, is it worth reconsidering?
As someone who's job it is to test the best portable air conditioners AND trawl the Black Friday sales so you don't have to, I've had quite a few friends reach out to ask if now is a good time to snap up a bargain on these pricey appliances.
This is what I told them.
Are there any portable air conditioners on offer right now?
As I've been wading through the Black Friday sales, I have spotted a few portable air conditioners on offer, some with sizeable discounts.
While I've not tried this Belaco portable air conditioner myself, it does seem well reviewed and is discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sale until 30 November 2026. Even discounted though, it's still an investment.
Although it's only available for pre-order (with stock due March 2027), this Pro Breeze portable air conditioner has a hefty discount right now. If you don't have urgent need for the dehumidifier function, and are more interested in prioritising the cooling capabilities, it could be worth the wait on delivery to benefit from a lower price tag.
While this Woods portable air conditioner isn't flagged as an official Black Friday deal, it is cheaper right now than it was at the end of August.
However, while some models are discounted, choice is incredibly limited right now. Portable air conditioners I've tested and that appear in our buying guide, such as the Meaco Cirro or the Dreo portable air conditioner, either remain out of stock, or are not on offer right now.
That means if you were hoping to snatch up one of our best rated models for a fraction of the price, you might be disappointed.
When is the best time to buy a portable air conditioner?
With my experience covering all aspects of portable air conditioners, I'd say that spring is the best time to buy a portable air conditioner. Brands tend to release new models just before the summer weather kicks in, giving you even more choice. Plus, buying one before the inevitable frenzy when the first heatwave hits is always a wise move. You have the time to carefully research the best one for your home, rather than panic buying one just because it happens to still be available.
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As I discovered reporting on stock levels over the roasting hot summer, in many cases you will find that waiting until a heatwave hits to buy a portable air con unit means you actually pay a higher than normal price as demand has driven the price tag up.
With technical advancements though, autumn could start to become the ideal time to buy one of these appliances. Some newer portable air conditioner models also come with a heat mode, which can mean buying them at this time of year can be wise, and prevent you from needing separate products.
But sadly, decimated stock levels from the summer are still recovering, which means it's not that easy to find a portable AC with heat mode at all right now, let alone on sale.
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Sarah Handley is Ideal Home’s Renovation and Home Editor. She joined the team full time in September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. As well being well versed in all things renovation and DIY, Sarah is also a home energy expert, covering all aspects of heating and insulation as well as tips on how homeowners can reduce their energy usage. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow and more.