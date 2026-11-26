You might not be thinking about cooling products at this time of year, but with Black Friday sales seemingly everywhere you look, is it worth reconsidering?

As someone who's job it is to test the best portable air conditioners AND trawl the Black Friday sales so you don't have to, I've had quite a few friends reach out to ask if now is a good time to snap up a bargain on these pricey appliances.

This is what I told them.

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Are there any portable air conditioners on offer right now?

As I've been wading through the Black Friday sales, I have spotted a few portable air conditioners on offer, some with sizeable discounts.

However, while some models are discounted, choice is incredibly limited right now. Portable air conditioners I've tested and that appear in our buying guide, such as the Meaco Cirro or the Dreo portable air conditioner, either remain out of stock, or are not on offer right now.

That means if you were hoping to snatch up one of our best rated models for a fraction of the price, you might be disappointed.

When is the best time to buy a portable air conditioner?

(Image credit: Getty Images/ onurdongel)

With my experience covering all aspects of portable air conditioners, I'd say that spring is the best time to buy a portable air conditioner. Brands tend to release new models just before the summer weather kicks in, giving you even more choice. Plus, buying one before the inevitable frenzy when the first heatwave hits is always a wise move. You have the time to carefully research the best one for your home, rather than panic buying one just because it happens to still be available.

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As I discovered reporting on stock levels over the roasting hot summer, in many cases you will find that waiting until a heatwave hits to buy a portable air con unit means you actually pay a higher than normal price as demand has driven the price tag up.

With technical advancements though, autumn could start to become the ideal time to buy one of these appliances. Some newer portable air conditioner models also come with a heat mode, which can mean buying them at this time of year can be wise, and prevent you from needing separate products.

But sadly, decimated stock levels from the summer are still recovering, which means it's not that easy to find a portable AC with heat mode at all right now, let alone on sale.