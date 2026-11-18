If there’s one home habit I’ve dedicated myself to over the years, it is burping my home. No, it’s not as disgusting as it sounds, and it could hold the key to reducing the amount of condensation buildup in your home.

It is the German practices of ‘Lüften' and ‘Stoßlüften’ that involve you opening your windows and doors for 10 minutes every morning to allow moisture-heavy, stale air to leave your home, replaced by fresh air. It is this principle I have adopted in my own home, and one I affectionately like to refer to as burping my home (like a baby).

If you want to reduce condensation at home this winter, thus preventing damp and mould, something as simple as opening your windows every morning can make a huge difference. Here’s why.

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Why I burp my home every morning

I’ll be honest, during spring and summer, I very rarely shut my bedroom windows. Living in a third-floor flat, I like feeling like I have a constant fresh air source, but during winter, it becomes too cold to do this, and this is where I find I have issues with condensation.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

In winter, I find I’m constantly looking for ways to reduce condensation on my bedroom windows , and it is the practice of burping my home that makes a big difference. Opening your windows for 10 minutes allows moisture-heavy indoor air to be replaced by fresh, dry air.

‘In winter we keep windows shut, so the moisture we produce has nowhere to go. Cooking, showering, breathing and drying washing indoors all add water to the air, and a lot of it builds up over a day. Burping gets that moisture out quickly. It also costs little, because the walls, floors and furniture hold their heat, so the room warms up again quickly once you close the windows. Leaving a window open all day lets much more heat escape,’ comments Elliot Anderson-Evans, RICS Surveyor at Elliot & Hill .

‘Condensation forms when warm, moist air meets a cold surface such as a window or an external wall, and the water vapour turns to droplets. If you reduce the amount of moisture in the air, there is less to condense. Replacing damp indoor air with drier outdoor air, even cold air, lowers the humidity inside, so you get less condensation and less of the mould that follows. It works best done once or twice a day, ideally after cooking, showering or in the morning.’

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What else should you do?

Of course, burping your home is not the sole solution to getting rid of damp , mould and condensation, but it is a great start. Alongside this method, there are other handy things you can do, such as investing in one of the best dehumidifiers to extract excess moisture or ensuring you use your extractor fan when cooking or showering.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘One thing I'd definitely recommend is checking your trickle vents. These are the small vents you'll find at the top of many modern window frames, and they're designed to help keep fresh air circulating without having to open the windows fully. People often shut them in winter because they're worried about losing heat, but keeping them open and clear of blockages is important for ventilation and preventing condensation, mould and damp,’ says Darren Coates, window and door expert and sales director at SolarFrame .

‘I'd also keep an eye on where condensation is appearing. If you're regularly getting water on the inside of your windows, it's worth looking at whether your home is getting enough ventilation. However, if condensation is trapped between the panes of double glazing, then that usually means the sealed unit has failed, and opening your windows won't solve it.’

I swear by burping my home to help reduce excess humidity and moisture. But you also can't beat a blast of fresh air first thing in the morning.