Every year, I vow to buy Christmas gifts on Black Friday – here’s how I’m saving money with these thoughtful homeware picks
Getting organised with a concise Christmas shopping list is the best way to maximise Black Friday savings
Every year I vow to use Black Friday not as an excuse to shop for myself, but rather as a clever way to save some money on the Christmas gifts I will inevitably be purchasing. And somehow every year this plan goes out the window when I get too overwhelmed by the sheer volume of sales going on.
It's no secret that Black Friday has gotten a little bit ridiculous as the years have gone on. What were once genuinely amazing discounts have become somewhat disappointing when you can't distinguish whether a product has increased in price right before the sales period.
As seasoned Black Friday-ers on the Ideal Home team, it's our job to figure out what actually is a good Black Friday home deal, and to me, it will always be the items that you were going to buy anyway. So this year, I'm committing to using this weekend wisely to finish off my Christmas shopping - here's what I'll be buying, from kitchen gadgets to thoughtful homeware finds.
Look, I'm no saint - if I'm shopping, then something will inevitably end up in my basket for myself. I recently watched a TikTok that explained that this is the best value White Company candle based on burn time & price, so it's a good financial decision, right?
I pride myself on being a thoughtful gift-giver. I genuinely love hunting for the best pieces, and I never want to jump the gun by buying something that isn't quite right. This path of resistance has meant that often by the time that Black Friday rolls around, I haven't quite finalised what I'm buying, and then the rush becomes overwhelming. However, when I know that buying weeks later means spending sometimes 50% more, I know it's time to get my act together.
It's important not to buy just because it's on sale. All of these picks are things that I know my family and friends will genuinely love. We're a family whose love language is gift giving, so I've gone for things that say 'I see you' rather than something else to clutter up the house.
From games to get us all together over the festive period to functional gifts that solve a household problem (this route is usually a crowd pleaser for the practical men in your life), these picks will hopefully be treasured for long after Christmas is over.
Dads are famously hard to buy for and mine is no different, but when my partner exclaimed that my parent's knives were blunt, this instantly came to mind. I'm waiting to see whether it drops in price as it's an investment, but one I know my dad will love.
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the best time to prep your tablescape for the big day and make the most of Black Friday. These 16 Christmas crockery sets will get you started.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).