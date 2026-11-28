Every year I vow to use Black Friday not as an excuse to shop for myself, but rather as a clever way to save some money on the Christmas gifts I will inevitably be purchasing. And somehow every year this plan goes out the window when I get too overwhelmed by the sheer volume of sales going on.

It's no secret that Black Friday has gotten a little bit ridiculous as the years have gone on. What were once genuinely amazing discounts have become somewhat disappointing when you can't distinguish whether a product has increased in price right before the sales period.

As seasoned Black Friday-ers on the Ideal Home team, it's our job to figure out what actually is a good Black Friday home deal, and to me, it will always be the items that you were going to buy anyway. So this year, I'm committing to using this weekend wisely to finish off my Christmas shopping - here's what I'll be buying, from kitchen gadgets to thoughtful homeware finds.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

The White Company UK Winter Botanical Candle – Large £36 at The White Company Look, I'm no saint - if I'm shopping, then something will inevitably end up in my basket for myself. I recently watched a TikTok that explained that this is the best value White Company candle based on burn time & price, so it's a good financial decision, right?

I pride myself on being a thoughtful gift-giver. I genuinely love hunting for the best pieces, and I never want to jump the gun by buying something that isn't quite right. This path of resistance has meant that often by the time that Black Friday rolls around, I haven't quite finalised what I'm buying, and then the rush becomes overwhelming. However, when I know that buying weeks later means spending sometimes 50% more, I know it's time to get my act together.

It's important not to buy just because it's on sale. All of these picks are things that I know my family and friends will genuinely love. We're a family whose love language is gift giving, so I've gone for things that say 'I see you' rather than something else to clutter up the house.

From games to get us all together over the festive period to functional gifts that solve a household problem (this route is usually a crowd pleaser for the practical men in your life), these picks will hopefully be treasured for long after Christmas is over.

Neptune Montpellier Photo Frame, Green & White £39 at Neptune My girlfriends and I do Secret Santa with a £40 budget, so I think this frame will be perfect for my friend who just got married and bought a new home. It's even better when a frame comes gifted with a photo in it. TORMEK Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener in Carbon Black £355 at Amazon UK Dads are famously hard to buy for and mine is no different, but when my partner exclaimed that my parent's knives were blunt, this instantly came to mind. I'm waiting to see whether it drops in price as it's an investment, but one I know my dad will love. Our Place Ceramic Nonstick Always Pan 30 Cm - Blue Salt £95 at Our Place My mum bought me an Our Place Always Pan a few years back now and she's been heavily hinting about me returning the favour. I think she would love this blue shade, and the Black Friday discount puts it within budget. Addison Ross Ltd UK Ikat Green Lacquered Mahjong Set £495 at Addison Ross UK I come from a big games family and last year, we learnt how to play Mahjong with an old charity shop set. I think this beautiful set from Addison Ross would make a great gift for the whole family. The White Company Pimlico White Wine Glass, Set of 4 £27.20 at John Lewis One of my friends has just moved house and works in wine, so the natural route is to combine these two things with this glassware set from The White Company. I know she's fussy, but the stem looks thin enough for her seal of approval. Anthropologie The Icon Pint Glass £12 at Anthropologie I'm adding this adorable icon pint glass to my partner's stocking. As a very non-materialistic person he's hard to please, but I know this will get so much use over the rugby season.

Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the best time to prep your tablescape for the big day and make the most of Black Friday. These 16 Christmas crockery sets will get you started.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

View at idealhome.co.uk If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox