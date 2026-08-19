I hated washing up bowls until I discovered this clever style on my camping holiday – I’m now convinced it’s the only choice for my tiny kitchen

On a recent camping trip, there was one accessory every camper seemed to be sporting. A collapsible washing-up bowl, and upon arriving home, I decided they’re a practical and space-saving solution for my small kitchen.

I can’t say I’ve ever paid too much attention to washing-up bowls, but people with tidy sink areas do , and choosing one that is the right style and size for your sink area does make a difference. I have limited space in my own kitchen, so a washing-up bowl that I can fold up and stash away when not in use sounds like a good idea to me.

Ever since returning from my trip, I’ve spent more time than I’d like to admit considering the merits of a collapsible washing-up bowl. Here’s why I think it’s a good fit for my small kitchen ideas .

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Every summer, my partner and I swap Bristol for the Pembrokeshire coastline, and it’s always my favourite trip of the year. Having been going camping since I was a kid, I’ve always assumed I knew exactly what to bring.

But this year, as I carried a haphazard ensemble of pots and pans, all my neighbours were sporting a collapsible washing up bowl just like this Dunelm Collapsible Cleaning Bowl with Handle (£10) . While they were seemingly great in a camping situation, I wanted one for my home.

My flat is not exactly blessed with space. I have an open plan kitchen/ living room, with my sink area crammed into a corner. I don’t have a washing up bowl. I find they get in the way and can be annoying to keep clean; however, I do think one would come in handy to prevent glassware from chipping, prevent my drain from clogging with food debris and save water, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

While I’ve been tempted by the Joseph Joseph washing up bowl (which is an Ideal Home Editor’s pick) due to its clever drainage feature, I honestly think a foldable version is better suited to smaller spaces.

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Dunelm’s Handy Kitchen Collapsible Washing Up Bowl (£4) example can hold up to 10 litres of water and folds completely flat when not in use. You can whip it out to soak your dishes and take it on trips, and when you’re done, it folds down and tucks away.

My main pain points with a washing-up bowl are that they are bulky and get in the way, which I find highly irritating. And they’re not exactly pretty either. A collapsible bowl deals with both issues. This is how I know it's the right fit for my tiny kitchen.