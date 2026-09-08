Argos has a clever washing up bowl that rivals the cult Joseph Joseph – it has one genius feature that makes washing up easier

Until joining the Ideal Home team, I had never considered how a washing-up bowl can make cleaning a kitchen easier, nor that sometimes its design can be interesting, too. But now that I am well-acquainted with these facts, I’m back with another clever washing-up bowl: the ReBorn Washing Up Bowl Pro (£39, Argos) .

One thing people with tidy sink areas always tend to have is some sort of clever caddy or bowl to help make the cleaning process more efficient. If you’ve always found bowls make more mess than they save (me), the ReBorn Washing Up Bowl Pro is designed to sidestep this problem.

With a clever cutlery compartment and handy drainage plug, here’s why I predict ReBorn’s new washing up bowl will be the sink of every washing up pro soon.

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ReBorn Reborn Washing Up Bowl Pro - Green £39 at Argos With a drainage plug and handy shelf, this bowl has been designed to make washing up as quick and easy as possible.

For a long time, the Joseph Joseph washing up bowl was a favourite amongst Ideal Home editors due to its built-in plug, which allows you to drain dirty dishwater without having to lift it up to tip it. This feature made it a great choice for people with mobility issues, as well as offering everyday convenience. You can even get an even more affordable version: Minky’s £10 washing-up bowl with plug .

ReBorn’s washing-up bowl also has the aforementioned clever plug for easy draining, but what sets it apart from the Minky and Joseph Joseph bowl is that it has a separate drainage drawer.

This drawer can be attached to the inside or outside of the bowl to store sponges and brushes, or even to drain cutlery. This space-saving feature is great for small kitchens , where you may lack the space for a separate sink caddy.

(Image credit: ReBorn)

It’s been designed to fit in most sinks while holding a whopping 9L of water. It’s lightweight and durable for ease of use, and it is also dishwasher-safe, making it easy to keep it clean. If you have the space, you can also get a matching ReBorn Sink Tidy for £18 .

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At £39, this is definitely one of the most expensive washing-up bowls I’ve spotted, so I can appreciate it’s not a practical choice for everyone. I recently discovered foldable washing up bowls (which you can snap up for as little as £3), which, as the name suggests, fold flat when not in use, making them great for tiny kitchens, uni houses and even camping trips.

Would you invest in the ReBorn Washing Up Bowl Pro?