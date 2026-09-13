Dunelm’s stainless steel washing up bowl is a must-have for a streamlined modern kitchen and anyone who grows their own veg

Recently, I’ve been spotting loads of clever washing up bowls that offer a dual purpose, and the latest to catch my eye is Dunelm’s Stainless Steel Washing Up Bowl with Strainer (£40) , which is the must-have kitchen essential for anyone who grows their own fruit and veg.

Call me ignorant, but I hadn’t realised such an array of kitchen sink ideas were on offer. From the editor-approved Joseph Joseph bowl to Argos’ washing up bowl with built-in cutlery drainer , there really is something for every kitchen size and style.

Now, for those of you who have a vegetable garden or prefer organic produce, Dunelm is providing one of the easiest ways to wash and drain your fruit and veg. Here’s why I think it is a worthy investment.

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Dunelm Stainless Steel Washing Up Bowl With Strainer £40 at Dunelm At L 35.5cm x W 26.5cm x D 20cm, this bowl is a great fit for most sinks. It has a sleek, modern design and the added bonus of a built-in strainer makes meal prep easier.

Right now, you’re probably thinking about what to plant in a veg garden in autumn , but I want you to cast your mind ahead of time to its harvest. Or more likely, the crops you’ve recently harvested from your garden.

There’s nothing better than eating the fruits of your own garden, but it goes without saying that your produce will need a good wash and in some cases soak, after it comes out of the ground or off your plants and trees.

This is where the Dunelm Stainless Steel Washing Up Bowl with Strainer comes in. Alongside your standard washing up bowl comes with a steel strainer that slots perfectly into the bowl. So, you can dump your veg in, rinse it and simply pull the strainer out of the bowl when you're done.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

‘This is very useful, especially with a hosepipe ban! So it’s like having a permanent colander in the sink and then you just lift that bit out and take the steel washing up bowl into the garden and water everything. It’s really surprising how much water you get through, so it’s very much worth using it,’ explained one review.

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It’s also worth pointing out that stainless steel is also a more durable and hygienic choice than plastic for a washing up bowl. You can pick stainless steel bowls for very reasonable prices. For example, you can pick up a stainless steel washing up bowl for £16.99 at B&Q . Stainless steel is also more environmentally friendly. It can be properly recycled or reused, as well as lasting much longer compared to microplastics.

What makes Dunelm’s unique is the built-in strainer, which makes cleaning your fruit and veg before cooking or eating seamless. It’s a simple design addition but one that will definitely make food preparation faster and easier.

If you grow your own fruit and veg, consider investing in this clever washing-up bowl and strainer to make enjoying your autumn harvest easier.