Dyson is about to change mopping forever with its latest launch — we take a first look

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dyson vacuums can be a monumental investment price-wise, but once you're initiated into the brand, it can be difficult to go back to any other cleaner. The feel and design of these products, which undoubtedly rank at the top of our estimations when it comes to the best vacuum cleaners, are pretty much guaranteed to make your cleaning experience smoother.

The new Dyson Submarine wet-to-dry vacuum allows you to extend the parameters of what you can do with Dyson tech. That's because this new release is the first from the brand that lets you mop up with the same device that you vacuum with.

And rather than spreading around the nastiness that might live in your mop bucket, the new Submarine head (which is compatible with Dyson vacuums from the V15 Detect and as part of a package with the new V12) aims to get your floors cleaner than ever, adding 18ml of water a minute to your floors as it works.

I got a first look at the Dyson Submarine at work at Dyson's facility in Malmesbury. Here's what I thought of the cleaning power of this new attachment.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson Submarine first impressions

I'm not a fan of mopping and even if I'm using one of the best mops, I find the process time-consuming and not entirely effective. Turns out that the engineers over at Dyson found the same thing, which is why their first try at a wet floor cleaner has a few added design perks.

Dyson vacuums always come out well during our review process (our Dyson Micro and Outsize reviews are proof of that), but rather than just tackling dry debris, this new floorhead can stretch to wet and dry mixes all at once.

It does this thanks to two fitted water tanks in the floorhead. While one tank dispenses water through eight different hydration points, the other collects debris and dirty water, without cross-contamination.

When I tried it out, I was impressed by how easy it was to use, with a glide to it that will make cleaning up after messy mealtimes, especially if you have children, much easier.

It's also a very slick unit, as the mop head combines with the stick from your V15 or Gen5 Detect vacuum.

The Dyson Submarine was announced earlier this year as part of a new generation of Dyson cleaning innovation, namely alongside the Dyson VisNav360, the new robot vacuum offering from the brand.

While the Submarine was released earlier this year in Australia, a UK release date is yet to be confirmed. We'll keep you updated as soon we have news on when you can add this wet-to-dry Dyson to your home in order to simplify your cleaning routine.