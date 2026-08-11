This new armchair from Habitat’s autumn 2026 collection looks designer – but it’s under £300, so snap it up while you can
I predict this £275 Habitat chair will be the ‘it’ buy of the coming season
Even though it’s still the middle of the summer and temperatures are regularly climbing above 30°C, Habitat just dropped its autumn collection. Several pieces from the range are already trending, including the new Habitat Drape armchair.
The Habitat autumn/winter 2026 lookbook was released at the end of last month, confirming the trending autumn colour palette I’ve been seeing across a few different collections. But when I first laid eyes on the designer-style Drape armchair, I was expecting a price tag well over £500. So I was pleasantly surprised by the £275 price point.
Given the high-end look of this accent chair paired with the affordable price point, I’m sure it’s going to fly off the shelves very soon – especially since it’s already trending on the Habitat website. So if you like the look of this stylish chair, better snap it up now while you still can.
In many ways, the sculptural Habitat Drape armchair reminds me of the H&M Home chrome lounge chair which I named my favourite accent chair last year. The Drape chair has a similar curvaceous shape with exposed legs ‘draped’ with cushioning done in textured upholstery. But while H&M’s chair featured a then-trending chrome frame, Habitat’s chair comes with a solid oak wood frame instead.
For autumn and winter 2026, Habitat’s collection is leaning into a layered and textured look that feels cosy and comfortable. ‘For autumn/winter 2026, our design studio explores expressive, layered interiors that feel intentional and considered,’ says Nina Findley, director of product at Habitat. ‘The collection balances comfort and warmth with individuality, craftsmanship and purposeful design.’
I haven’t been able to test the Drape armchair IRL as of yet but I hope I’ll get to try it soon as the brand also praises its high comfort.
Alternatives
But while we’re on the topic of new-in Habitat armchairs, I also spotted a couple more designs that I think are worth investing in.
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Swivel chairs have been having a moment lately. And Habitat's take is one of the most elevated I've seen. Inspired by the mid-century aesthetic, the chair is fitted with a retro swivel stand in the most stylish way.
Which Habitat armchair speaks to you?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.