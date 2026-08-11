Habitat just launched a 'pillow' sofa bed for £235, and I think this soft and squishy look is about to become the next big trend

If you're in the market for a sofa bed, I think Habitat is *the* place to shop right now. Especially if you want a budget-friendly design that's perfect for smaller homes.

The brand has just launched a brand new collection of sofa and chair beds, and there's one design in particular that has really caught my eye.

Habitat's new 'Pillow' sofa bed costs just £235, and I think its soft and squishy look sums up one of the year's biggest furniture trends.

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Habitat Habitat Pillow Single Fabric Chairbed £235 at Habitat UK The new launch is available in a single or double design.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing the best sofa beds and best chair beds on the market, and in the past year, I've noticed a growing trend.

This year, 'pillow' furniture is having a moment, and thanks to its soft, squishy, and cocooning vibes, I think it's a look that's here to stay.

I first noticed this trend in the bedroom. This year's bedroom trends are all about turning the sleep space into a restful retreat; a look achieved with tactile fabrics, nurturing colours, and furniture with soft, curvaceous, and 'pillowy' shapes.

(Image credit: Darlings of Chelsea)

It began with headboard trends. At the start of 2026, clean lines and hard edges were very clearly on their way out, and soft, padded, and pillowy bed trends were on the way in.

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The idea was to create a sleep space that felt cocooning, restful, and like somewhere you wanted to curl up and 'nest' for a while.

Now, the look has reached the world of sofa beds, and I think Habitat's new launch nails it perfectly.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The aptly named Pillow chair bed looks exactly like you might expect. It's an elevated version of Habitat's bestselling Roma chair bed, but this new Pillow version has softer corners designed to resemble a pillow.

It's a small detail, yes. But it's often the small details that elevate a piece of furniture from run-of-the-mill to understated-luxe, and I think it's definitely a hosting solution to have on your radar as a result.

And not least, because at £295 for the single chair bed, and £365 for the double, this new overnight hosting solution is a stylish option that is also far more affordable than it looks.

I've rounded up some of the alternatives on the market below, and as you'll see, Habitat's options are by *far* the most budget-friendly.

Habitat is often the first brand to adapt designer looks for the high street, and I think its new Pillow chair bed will quickly become another trendsetter.

I expect plenty more pillowy shapes to emerge on the high street in the last half of 2026 and beyond, but will they be as well-priced as this Habitat option? I doubt it.

So, if you're looking for a small-space hosting solution that wins in the comfort, style, *and* budget-friendly stakes, I certainly think this chair bed is it.