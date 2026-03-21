I recommend this handy mini countertop vacuum to everyone I meet – but I can’t stop thinking about these perfect pastel alternatives

I love being Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Vacuums Expert, but I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t jealous of my colleagues who get to explore the prettier, decor-focused side of the home. After all, cleaning tools and vacuums aren’t known for their looks - unless you count the pastel-perfect SiMPLi Countertop Vacuum Cleaner for £12 at QVC , of course.

While I’ll always have time for the best vacuum cleaners thanks to their whole-home cleaning power, I’ve been obsessed with mini countertop vacuums since last year when I finally got my hands on Lakeland’s £9.99 viral countertop model . Since then, I can confidently say that I’ve used it every single day for small messes and spills.

But while my mini countertop vacuum is boring and white (like basically every other appliance out there), I’ve spotted that QVC is selling pastel-coloured alternatives in dusty blue, mauve, or sage. And as you can imagine, they’re going straight in my basket…

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Lakeland Mini Countertop Vacuum £9.99 at Lakeland This is the Lakeland mini countertop vac I currently use and love in my home. However, it is only available in white. SiMPLi Countertop Vacuum Cleaner £12 at QVC QVC's new countertop vacuums are available in three colourways and this sage green is my stand out favourite.

Last year, Lakeland won me over with its mini cleaning tools - most of which I still use today. The retailer’s £4 mini mop is still getting daily use in my bathroom, and the mini countertop vacuum has allowed me to clean up toast crumbs, spilt coffee grounds, and even dust my car dashboard every day since.

The countertop cordless I use is tiny, lightweight and portable (it’s about the same size as my palm) and comes with little brushes on the bottom to collect the loose debris it comes into contact with. It also comes with a USB cable, making charging easier than ever. But as the white plastic aesthetic doesn’t mesh well with my kitchen, I always hide it in the cupboard.

The SiMPLi Countertop Vacuum Cleaners are alternatives that would make a statement, though - especially if you want to copy the things people with tidy coffee corners always have. Coming in three pastel colourways, this QVC countertop vacuum offers all the same features and cleaning capabilities… but it’ll just look so much better doing it.

As I’m a huge lover of green, I’m personally leaning towards the sage colourway for my kitchen, but I really do love these mini countertop vacuums so much I might even buy the mauve as a home office crumb-buster too. But with the dusty blue also available, it’s a tough choice.

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Of course, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I didn’t tell you that the QVC countertop vacuum is a little bit pricier than the Lakeland model I own. It’s £12.99 compared to Lakeland’s £9.99, and you’ll need to pay for postage and packaging too (which you can swerve by choosing the free Click + Collect option at Lakeland).

The Lakeland mini countertop vacuum tackling toaster crumbs! (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

However, the QVC option does offer more by way of design and the stunning colour options, and it even comes with a little nozzle attachment for more targeted cleaning and a cleaning brush to keep the mini countertop vacuum in full running order.

Because of this, I don’t think the few extra pounds are worth it - especially when it’s so affordable to begin with. After all, you can’t buy too many cleaning tools for under £13.

How many is too many mini countertop vacuums? Asking for a friend...

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