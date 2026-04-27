Waste experts reveal what to put in a compost bin vs a food waste bin – mistaking the two could cost you a healthy garden
Both are very important for the upkeep of a sustainable home
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If you have a compost bin and a food waste bin, are you quite sure of the difference between the two? Don’t worry if you’re not, as waste experts have clarified the matter and why it’s so important.
Since the new recycling rules came into force, every household in England is expected to recycle old food waste (unless you’re under one of 79 councils that have delayed their rollout). But if you already have a functioning compost heap, it may feel a little confusing about what waste to put in which bin.
It’s important to know that your food waste bin and compost bin have very different functions, and that there are some items you should never put in a compost bin. So, I asked the experts to reveal what should be put in your compost bin vs what you should put in your food waste bin. This is what they said.Article continues below
What is the difference between your food waste bin and compost bin
‘A food waste bin is a bin that's for council collection, whereas a compost bin is for home composting in your garden. The main difference between the two is that the food waste bin can generally handle a wider variety of materials, whereas a home compost bin cannot,’ says Ryan Kaila, waste and recycling expert at Kingfisher Direct.
‘For example, a food waste bin can take all types of food waste (without packaging), while a home compost bin can only take a select amount of food waste, as well as garden waste.’
Putting the wrong items in your compost bin, such as meat and dairy products, can have a detrimental effect on the quality of your compost and even attract pests to your garden. Meanwhile, your food waste bin allows you to safely recycle food waste via council collection without impacting your garden ecosystem.
‘For the majority of households, the main food waste bin should generally be the main concern. This is because it's actually designed to handle the full range of food waste safely and consistently, whereas a compost bin isn't, and shouldn't handle certain foods,’ adds Ryan.
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‘A compost bin shouldn't be used as a replacement for the food waste bin. If food is messy, cooked, dairy-based, meaty, raw, and likely to attract pests with its smell, then putting it in the compost bin might cause too many problems. Use the food waste bin for most food waste, and only use the compost bin for suitable scraps that you know you can put in the compost without issue.’
What can you put in a compost bin?
- Fruit and veg peelings
- Coffee grounds
- Compostable tea bags
- Garden waste
What can you put in a food waste bin?
- Plate scrapings/leftovers
- Raw and cooked meat and fish
- Bones
- Dairy
- Egg shells
- Bread
- Rice
- Pasta
- Tea bags and coffee grounds
- Out-of-date and mouldy food (once removed from packaging)
‘Home composting is a great option if you have outdoor space, and food waste bins are also a really effective way to make sure unavoidable food waste is properly recycled rather than going to landfill,' concludes Chelsea Kerr, Managing Director UK&IE at Too Good To Go.
'Ultimately, the biggest impact still comes from reducing the amount of food we throw away in the first place. Practical steps like meal planning, proper storage and using up leftovers remain some of the most effective ways to reduce food waste, helping both the environment and household budgets.'
Not every food waste bin is created equal, and this one is the best of the best. It has a special filter to reduce moisture and bad smells, so you don't have to worry about it attracting flies to your home. Plus it has much chicer look than the standard brown bin.
Knowing how to make compost is an easy and budget-friendly way to make your garden thrive. And where you can, you should definitely continue to feed your compost. Your food waste bin is excellent for recycling the waste that you can’t put in a compost bin. These two bins have two very different functions, but are both equally important to a sustainable household.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!