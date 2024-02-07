Shark's Matrix Robot vacuum is finally coming to the UK – it's setting a new standard for easy cleaning

Shark has unveiled its newest addition to the brand's highly-esteemed cleaning range: the Shark Matrix Robot, a powerful cleaning device combining both suction and sonic mopping to tackle dirt, pet hair, and the most stubborn of stains on carpet and hard flooring. After a long stint in the US, it's finally coming to the UK market.

Following recent cleaning technology advancements, the best robot vacuums have quickly risen on our radar as the 'it' cleaning gadgets to keep a watchful eye on. Although they have previously divided opinions on our team, new launches from leading brands have swayed us completely in the debate of whether robot vacuum cleaners are worth it or not.

The latest launch to be excited about? The new Matrix Robot from Shark. The brand's head of product development, Katya Carman claims that this new launch aims to 'redefine the way people experience home cleaning'. The robot vacuum boasts a new technology to help the device navigate a home intelligently, promising a thorough clean with zero fuss.

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark Matrix Robot vacuum first impressions

The new Shark Matrix Robot marks the next step in the brand's popular Shark Clean range, which already houses a handful of some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tried and tested at Ideal Home. With new Precision Home Mapping technology using 360 Lidar vision, we have high hopes that it will serve the pain points we often encounter with a handful of robot vacuums.

Another of the Shark Matrix Robot's features is Matrix Clean Technology, which uses a precise matrix grid to thoroughly clean floors from multiple angles and eliminate hidden dirt and debris.

Finally, we've got the combined Suction & Sonic Mopping, which does what it says on the tin. The Shark Matrix Robot offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll to help with the task of effectively cleaning a carpet, while also promising to be a dream for cleaning wooden floors (and the like) as well as removing stubborn stains.

(Image credit: Shark)

Of course, with these fancy advancements also comes the Shark Matrix Robot's compatibility with an easy-to-use smartphone app, as well as a remote control – which is bang up to date with the latest smart home trends for 2024. By using these, you can easily schedule and control your robot vacuum even when you're away from home.

Better yet, it's also equipped with a bagless, self-emptying base with an anti-allergen seal which claims to keep living spaces cleaner. We imagine its compact design makes for an easy solution to hide a vacuum, too. More and more, many of us are prioritising non-disruptive additions to our homes to make our lives easier, so this ticks all the right boxes, as far as we can see.

(Image credit: Shark)

Commenting further on the new addition to Shark's trusty vacuum cleaner range, Katya adds, 'We are thrilled to introduce the Shark Matrix Robot to the market. It is truly a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in home cleaning technology.'

It will be available to buy later this year. Once we've got a chance to test the new Shark Matrix Robot vacuum for ourselves upon its release, best believe you'll be the first to know if it lives up to some of our favourites –especially when entered as a contender in the great Shark vs Dyson vacuum debate.

Watch this space.