Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie swears by this £2 household essential for banishing bad washing machine smells

Admittedly, many of us likely aren't deep cleaning our washing machines as much as we'd ideally like for several reasons – simply not having the time or not knowing where to begin. However, cleaning the rubber seal is a good (and easy) place to start if you're noticing unpleasant odours and mould build-up in your machine. Better yet, all you need is a bit of bicarb and 10 minutes of your time.

Ensuring you're cleaning your washing machine frequently will not only do wonders for the longevity and efficiency of your appliance but also ensure your clothes aren't left with any lingering odours.

While there are a handful of ways to clean the rubber seal of a washing machine, if you're looking for results fast, this helpful tip shared by Lynsey Clean of Queen on her TikTok page will help you banish bad washing machine smells in no time.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

What you'll need

For this tip, simply pull back the lip of the rubber seal and sprinkle some bicarbonate of soda inside. Spritz this with some water to create a paste and scrub this with a small brush. In this case, if you had the Mrs Hinch-approved SonicScrubber that would work great for this situation, otherwise using any old toothbrush will also do the job.

After scrubbing, leave the paste sitting in the seal for 10 minutes and finish it off by running a rinse cycle to get rid of the remaining bicarb in the washing machine.

'The bicarb will soak up the odours and clean up the seal with ease,' assures Lynsey. And just like that, you can kiss your smelly washing machine goodbye!

'Don't forget this time of year, your machine will smell more than ever with the higher temperatures,' adds Lynsey; so be sure to clean your washing machine more frequently during the warmer months.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lynsey Crombie Social Links Navigation The UK's No. 1 home expert, bestselling author and TV presenter Known as the 'Queen of Clean', Lynsey is the best-selling author of The 15-Minute Clean and regularly shares her tips on her social media. She starred in TV's Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and is a regular guest on This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

This tip goes to show that while the best cleaning products are nice to have on hand for specific occasions, nothing can beat the magic of simply opting for natural cleaning methods using household items you've already got lying in your cupboards.

In addition to using bicarb to clean the rubber seal of your washing machine, another tip we have is to keep your machine door ajar after each wash to give the inside of your washer time to fully dry and prevent the possibility of mould and bad smells from further developing.

With regular care and maintenance (albeit little by little), best believe that by paying more mind to deep cleaning your washing machine you are well on your way to an appliance that will continue to run efficiently for many more years to come.