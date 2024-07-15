Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie swears by this £2 household essential for banishing bad washing machine smells
Say goodbye to unpleasant odours
Admittedly, many of us likely aren't deep cleaning our washing machines as much as we'd ideally like for several reasons – simply not having the time or not knowing where to begin. However, cleaning the rubber seal is a good (and easy) place to start if you're noticing unpleasant odours and mould build-up in your machine. Better yet, all you need is a bit of bicarb and 10 minutes of your time.
Ensuring you're cleaning your washing machine frequently will not only do wonders for the longevity and efficiency of your appliance but also ensure your clothes aren't left with any lingering odours.
While there are a handful of ways to clean the rubber seal of a washing machine, if you're looking for results fast, this helpful tip shared by Lynsey Clean of Queen on her TikTok page will help you banish bad washing machine smells in no time.
What you'll need
For this tip, simply pull back the lip of the rubber seal and sprinkle some bicarbonate of soda inside. Spritz this with some water to create a paste and scrub this with a small brush. In this case, if you had the Mrs Hinch-approved SonicScrubber that would work great for this situation, otherwise using any old toothbrush will also do the job.
After scrubbing, leave the paste sitting in the seal for 10 minutes and finish it off by running a rinse cycle to get rid of the remaining bicarb in the washing machine.
@lynsey_queenofclean ♬ Friendly Pressure (Into The Sunshine Mix) - Sunship & Jhelisa
'The bicarb will soak up the odours and clean up the seal with ease,' assures Lynsey. And just like that, you can kiss your smelly washing machine goodbye!
'Don't forget this time of year, your machine will smell more than ever with the higher temperatures,' adds Lynsey; so be sure to clean your washing machine more frequently during the warmer months.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Known as the 'Queen of Clean', Lynsey is the best-selling author of The 15-Minute Clean and regularly shares her tips on her social media. She starred in TV's Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and is a regular guest on This Morning and Good Morning Britain.
This tip goes to show that while the best cleaning products are nice to have on hand for specific occasions, nothing can beat the magic of simply opting for natural cleaning methods using household items you've already got lying in your cupboards.
In addition to using bicarb to clean the rubber seal of your washing machine, another tip we have is to keep your machine door ajar after each wash to give the inside of your washer time to fully dry and prevent the possibility of mould and bad smells from further developing.
With regular care and maintenance (albeit little by little), best believe that by paying more mind to deep cleaning your washing machine you are well on your way to an appliance that will continue to run efficiently for many more years to come.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
Mixing old and new units has created a stylish two-tone kitchen-diner on a budget
Combining traditional units with a modern extension has been a delicate balance for this home owner
By Stephanie Smith
-
Are smart BBQs worth it? The expert take on whether this outdoor cooking tool is a game-changer or just a gimmick
We weigh the pros and cons of smart BBQs
By Sophie King
-
I'm a sleep editor and hot sleeper - these are the 6 cooling bedding buys I'd recommend adding to your Amazon basket ready for Prime day
If you're looking for a cooler sleep, then Amazon Prime Day could be just the ticket for snapping up some breathable bedding
By Amy Lockwood
-
I put the Instagram viral Amazon rug grippers to the test – and now my rug finally stays in place on my lino kitchen floor
Struggling to get your rug to stay in place on your wooden or laminate floor? Then this Amazon buy is a must have
By Sara Hesikova
-
Will vacuuming get rid of carpet beetles? Pest experts reveal 6 ways to maximise your vacuum's effectiveness
How to get the most out of your vacuum for pest removal
By Jullia Joson
-
5 scents clothes moths hate - the essential oils, herbs, and spices to use to protect your wardrobe and jumpers
They’ll keep moths at bay… and your clothes fresh
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How much electricity does a home security system use? It all depends on what you choose, according to experts
There are ways to keep costs down, too
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Vax vs Dyson – which top-rated vacuum is the best investment for your home?
We take a closer look at whether a Vax or Dyson vac is the right fit for you
By Jullia Joson
-
Why has my vacuum cleaner lost suction? Experts reveal the most common reasons and how to fix it
We explore the causes impacting its performance
By Jullia Joson
-
I put three blind cleaning tools from Amazon through their paces on my dusty blinds - and now I’m throwing out my duster for good
Amazingly, my top pick is less than £5
By Lauren Bradbury
-
These Amazon bedding organisers transformed how I store bed sheets - my home has never looked tidier
TikTok made me buy it, and I am so glad I did
By Rebecca Knight