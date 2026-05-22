I fixed my leaking toilet for £9 and in less time than it would take to get a plumber round
These are the four steps I followed to fix my leaking loo
While I'm normally on top of my home maintenance in the hopes of staving off more serious issues down the line, I will admit that my leaky loo had been on the to do list for an embarrassing amount of time.
Rather than a serious leak or weird bathroom smells (which I definitely would have called out a professional to resolve much sooner), my issue was more of an occasional drip, stemming from a very old bolt and a failed washer. After doing a little bit of research, it seemed like an easy DIY project for me to fix it myself, and save a bit of money at the same time.
If you have a similar problem and want to fix it yourself, it's definitely something even a novice DIYer could tackle. This is what you will need and exactly how I did it.
You will need:
- Flat head screwdriver
- Toilet repair kit, like this universal toilet repair kit from Amazon (£8.99)
- Sponge
- Washing up bowl (or similar container)
- Old towel/cloth
- You may also need a socket wrench, like this one from B&Q
1. Remove the water from the cistern
As the failed bolt essentially connects the cistern to bowl, I needed to drain the water from the cistern so that I could access the old bolt and replace it without flooding my bathroom.
First up that meant turning off the water supply to the toilet. If you're not sure how to do this, look for a flexible pipe at the back of your toilet. The isolation valve will be on that flexible pipe, and it'll have a straight slot that follows the line of the pipe. I used a flat head screwdriver in the slot to turn the isolation valve 90° clockwise (so the straight slot should be horizontal across the pipe rather than in line with it).
Then I flushed the toilet, which emptied about 80% of the water from the cistern, removed the cistern lid, and used a sponge to soak up the last of the water, squeezing it out into my collapsible washing up bowl. You could use an old cloth or towel for this part, but in my experience, the sponge is much easier to wring out.
Just make sure to wet the sponge first — it soaks up much more water that way.
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