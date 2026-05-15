My flaky front door was letting the whole house down – these are the 5 steps I took to smarten it up with a pop of colour

Forming an important part of the overall kerb appeal of your house, as well as the entryway into your home, the front door often fails to get the recognition it deserves. This is the point at which you should feel a sense of being welcomed in and, as such, your front door ideas should really set the tone for what's to come.

In the case of my own front door, a repaint is very much overdue. Over the years it has been through a host of different colours. When we moved in it was painted a very bright cobalt blue to match the rest of the exterior woodwork and since then it has been through various off-whites and a fresh Eau de Nil.

Most recently though I have been longing for a pretty pink front door to return home to. I've tried out a few shades but none have quite hit the mark – now I think I've finally found the perfect shade and am ready to wave goodbye to the patchy, peeling door and get ready to make an elegant entrance. Follow along as I walk you through the steps needed to paint a front door for a perfect finish.

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1. Sand it down

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

I'll hold my hands up and say that in the past I may have neglected the preparation stages of painting my front door a little, so keen was I to get to the fun bit and see my front door colour ideas come to life. However, this time around, I want to ensure a perfect and long-lasting finish.

According to David Turner, head of product at Leader Online, sanding is essential here. 'Start by scraping off any loose paint and then sand the whole surface with 60-80 grit sandpaper. You don’t necessarily need to strip it back to bare wood, but you do need to remove the shine and create a fresh surface to help the new paint properly grip and prevent flaking. Use a finer sandpaper after, like 180-220 grit, to smooth the surface and give the door a thorough clean to remove dust and grease, as any remnants will show up later as texture and bumps.'

I actually removed some of the elbow grease required here by using this Bosch Cordless EasySander Multi Sander for the main areas and sheets of sandpaper for the tricker sections.

Bosch Cordless EasySander £53.99 at Amazon UK A cordless sander is an ideal option if you want to make quick and easy work of sanding down surfaces before painting, without worrying about a power cord getting in the way.

David Turner Social Links Navigation Head of product at Leader Online David Turner, head of product at Leader Online, has vast knowledge of doors, floors, tiles, worktops and panelling – based on his 15 years of experience in the homes and interiors industry. He began as the brand's sales and logistics manager in 2011, and now leads all product operations and planning.

2. Give it a thorough clean

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

Having dusted down the door and removed all loose dirt and debris, I gave it a thorough clean. The best thing for this job is sugar soap which removes all manner of grime and grease. It can be used for all kinds of DIY tasks, from painting wooden furniture to cleaning walls.

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You can buy sugar soap in various forms, from concentrates that you dilute with water to ready-mixed sprays and even handy wipes.

Simply apply, work it in then rinse it off. Make sure the door is fully dry before you move on to the next step.

3. Mask off any sections you don't want to get paint on

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

This is another important step that often gets missed yet makes all the difference when it comes to the final finish.

You can use regular masking tape or painter's tape for this, which tends to be a little more flexible and easier to work with. The idea is that you mask off all the bits of the door that you want to stay paint-free – door furniture such as letterboxes, keyholes, hinges and so on.

In the case of my door I also needed to mask off the edges of the glazed sections. Fiddly? A bit. Worth it? Most definitely.

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