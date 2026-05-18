My home’s kerb appeal needs a boost — so I’ve stacked up these 6 easy DIY tasks to do in a weekend

Have you ever noticed how, once winter is done with and the sun starts shine, tempting us out into our gardens to lounge, that it is at this exact moment all the jobs that need doing in order to make the outside of our homes look their very best become the most obvious? Instead of enjoying hours whiling away the weekends and evenings relaxing, we feel guilty, looking up from our chosen reclining spot, about all the tasks we should be tackling instead.

Once the clouds drift away and the sunbeams appear, it is difficult to ignore all those small DIY jobs that needed doing during the colder months, but now is exactly the time to shake off the cobwebs and get the outside of your house looking shipshape – after all, many of these tasks rely on good weather to be a success.

In the case of my own home, the front of my house is way overdue a refresh – looking back at pictures from even just a year go has highlighted to me how shabby certain elements have got. With a kerb-appeal boost much needed, here are the jobs I plan on tackling first.

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1. Repainting the front door

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

Our front door is original to the Edwardian house – solid timber with three panels of tinted glass at the top. When we bought the house it was painted a vivid cobalt blue and since then it has gone through many different colours, from off-whites to Eau de Nil. None have ever been quite right and neither has the paint finish itself ever lasted as long as I'd like.

According to David Turner, head of product at Leader Online, where I may have been going wrong is in the preparation work. 'The biggest mistake people make is rushing the prep. You don’t necessarily need to strip it back to bare wood, but you do need to remove the shine and create a fresh surface to help the new paint properly grip and prevent flaking.'

Looking back, I definitely did skip through the initial legwork required for that perfect and long-lasting finish. This time, I am doing it properly – plus I plan on going bolder with my front door colours, using a beautiful shade of pink to brighten things up for summer.

Little Greene Hellebore™ (275) £5.75/sample pot I'm done with neutral front door colours for now and am obsessed with this pretty dusky pink – it'll look great once the climbing rose comes into bloom around the porch too.

2. Upgrading my exterior lighting

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

At present, the only illumination at the front of our house is a solitary pendant, with a very dim bulb, that does very little for the kerb appeal of the place once the sun goes down.

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Along with adding in some new porch lighting I am also looking into some driveway lights to add some depth and a more welcoming feel.

Alina Enache, co-founder of Lamp Genius, has also pointed out to me the transformative effect simply cleaning our existing garden lights could have. 'I always advise that clients once a year clean external light fittings with a slightly damp cloth. Mould, dirt, and insects can build up around light fixtures, and if it is left too long, they can start to affect the light output of the lamp. If the fixtures have glass, you can usually remove it and clean it with a glass cleaner and a dry cloth. If you are cleaning the internal part of the fixture, make sure the power is turned off at the fuse box before cleaning.

'I also recommend using WD40 on any visible screws on the external part of the light fitting, which is used to attach the fitting to the wall or to gain access to the light bulb,' adds Alina. 'This will ensure the screws don't become stuck over time and make the light difficult to access in the future. This is especially important if you live near a coastal location where screws can rust and corrode easily.

'Lastly, you can check whilst cleaning if any LED lamps need replacing in the fixtures. Just remember to match the same colour temperature of the LED to your other exterior fixtures.'

Wayfair Schrager Matt Black 4-Bulb Outdoor Armed Sconce – Set of 2 £31.99 at Wayfair This pair of modern, yet simple, wall sconces will send light beams washing up and down the wall to add depth and interest to an exterior and would look great set either side of a front door. Dunelm Harvey Industrial Outdoor Wall Light £45 at Dunelm The vintage finish of this elegant outdoor wall light is perfect for injecting a little traditional charm – plus it is dimmable so you can tweak it to suit the mood you want to set. Amazon FTL Outdoor Lantern Wall Lights - 2-Pack £68.79 at Amazon This pair of wall lights is ideal for anyone looking to add a contemporary touch to the outside of their home – plus the three-sided glass design means they emit a broad spread of light.

Alina Enache Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Lamp Genius Alina is the co-founder of Lamp Genius, a registered architect, and a project design coordinator.

3. Finding ways to contain the gravel on my driveway

(Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

While I have nothing against the gravel we used for our driveway materials, a buff-coloured Cotswolds stone, what I do object to is the way in which it leaches out onto the road. Not only does this mean we are left with bald patches on the driveway, but it also leaves the pavement and road outside the house looking very messy.

We did include some slightly raised edging when the driveway was first constructed, but the slew of heavy delivery lorries that followed during the renovation of the house caused it to sink down. A plan for the warmer months is to have this reinstated.

That said, Guy Wall, head of marketing at GCL Products, has some other tips for anyone thinking of a gravel driveway. 'Loose gravel driveways have a number of flaws, despite being attractive and permeable. They're a pain to maintain.

'Take it from me as someone who made the mistake by putting in 180mm of gravel on his driveway – it was the worst move I made. Gravel went everywhere. The cars got stuck and once grass came through it looked a state. Gravel retention grids (such as X-Grid from GCL) solve practically all these issues, and provide a solid surface. The grids can be filled flush to the top of the grid or slightly overfilled to hide the pattern of the grid surface.'