I gave my tired cloakroom a DIY makeover — here’s how I transformed the space in 3 days and for just £150

When my partner and I moved into our home three years ago, the bathroom and toilet were separate and while we have since relocated the bathroom to a larger room to accommodate a toilet within it, we knew how handy it would be to keep the downstairs cloakroom.

We're undertaking a significant renovation in our home, and I'll admit that the downstairs cloakroom wasn't top of the list. While the room was pretty inoffensive, with pale walls, white sanitaryware and black tiled floor, our other renovation work in the surrounding rooms was coming to an end and so it seemed like the ideal time to give it a bit of attention. And compared to some of the work we've done to our house so far, I was excited to shift to an easy DIY job.

Over three separate days (with time for paint and adhesive drying added in between), and with some left-over materials from other areas of the renovation, I did what I could to modernise it, and I'm thrilled with the results. If you want to do something similar yourself, here's how we did it.

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Day 1: Removed wallpaper, sanded and repainted

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future/Amy Reeves) After (Image credit: Future/Amy Reeves)

First things, first, we set to removing the wallpaper and sanding down the walls. This whole part of the house (a 1970s extension) has a really great quality concrete render instead of gypsum plaster. Because of that, even though the decor hasn’t been touched at least since the later 1990s/early 2000s, the walls are in great condition and barely have any chipping or denting, which we found an absolute godsend when we were cleaning the walls before painting.

Once the walls were keyed and free of wallpaper paste, I used a sugar soap solution, £3.50 from B&Q, and sponged off the residue and dust. I sometimes get annoyed with all the prep work, especially if I am looking for a quick and fuss-free weekend project, but I remind myself that it seriously makes all the difference when it comes to the end result.

We were doing this on a budget, trying to use up scraps of whatever we had lying around from the rest of the renovation work, so I mixed up different paints to create a colour I was happy with – kind of a warm, deep navy.

The cloakroom is about 2m2 so it only took about 45 minutes to give a first coat to the walls and ceiling (I chose to do it in the same colour as it is such as small space and colour drenching would look really impactful). After about 30 minutes, it was dry enough that I was able to do a first pass at the woodwork in Green Smoke by Farrow and Ball, which we have used as an accent colour throughout the house. Then I did a second coat of both.

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The entire process took about 3 hours and cost be approximately £41 in materials and tools.

Sugar soap Volden Concentrated Sugar Soap £3.50 at B&Q One bottle of this goes insanely far and for the price, it is so worth spending the extra 20 minutes using a diluted solution of this sugar soap and a sponge. You'll be surprised at how much comes off after sanding. Paint brush Harris Revive Fine Filament Tip Paint Brush, Pack of 5 £16 at B&Q We didn't buy these brushes specifically for this job, but the 'variety pack' is really useful to have on hand for all kinds of painting jobs. I quite like the Harris brand for their affordability and decent quality. The plastic handle is really comfortable, too, and I don't find my hand cramping on long painting day as much as I do with wooden handles. Paint Farrow & Ball Green Smoke £13.99 at The Range £18.99 at Joybuy £21.10 at B&Q £24.99 at Robert Dyas This is the exact shade I chose for the woodwork in our downstairs cloakroom and was thrilled with the result. As it's such a small room, I didn't need much and it didn't take long to do.

Day 2: Retiling the splashback

This is after the splashback had been tiled, but before the new taps were in place - you can see how much of a difference it made making these small changes (Image credit: Future/Amy Reeves)

Next up was the sink. The WC didn’t have a splashback and despite this room being used fairly infrequently, I always notice the watermarks on the walls from washing hands, so I knew I wanted to tile the splashback during this makeover. To help keep costs low and reduce waste from other parts of our renovation, we used left-over tiles from our main bathroom remodel. If we hadn't had leftovers, the number of tiles we needed was so small that we could have just asked for samples from our chosen company for a minor cost.

I also used an all-in-one grout and tile adhesive, available at Amazon, because we’re not being fussy here - it’s cheap, cheerful and easy to use! I gave the adhesive a really thorough mix and used a small tile adhesive applicator (£4.45 from B&Q) to spread it on the wall evenly. Then, I took my tile and gave it some ‘back butter’ which is just putting the tile adhesive on to give it extra grip when securing it to the wall.

Although I was able to use mostly the whole tiles, I did have to make a few cuts so I made sure the rougher edges were on the inside so a nice finish would be on the outside. I finished by creating a neat grout line around the tile, which doesn’t look quite as good as when you use proper edging, but it meant we could keep costs down.

The splashback took me about 2 hours total (including drying time before grouting) and cost £17.

For the very small bit of floor, I bought some floor tiles from Facebook Marketplace for £10 to replace the black tiles in place. I gave the floor a good clean up and found they actually looked a lot better than I thought after 60 years and the footfall of countless people.