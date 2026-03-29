5 things that made painting my home so much easier – they minimise clean up time and will help make quick work of cutting in

Painting a wall sounds like it should be easy, but as I've been redecorating my home over the last year, I've discovered it is anything but. Fortunately, I've found some handy tools that have made painting a wall it so much easier.

Don't get me wrong, painting is still one of the easiest DIY projects out there for transforming a room on a budget, but it comes with its own difficulties, from cutting in to cleaning your paint brushes. Last year I bought my first home, and since then I have made every paint mistake going while transforming my kitchen and living room.

I'm far from a pro-decorator, but with no budget to hire someone in, I'm stuck painting my own walls for the foreseeable future. Whilst learning from my mistakes, I've also learnt alot about the little tools that make the whole process as easy and low-mess as possible.

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1. Extra wide frog tape

Extra wide frog tape lining the picture rail in my living room. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

There are plenty of other painter's tape brands out there to help with cutting in, but Frog Tape is one of the most famous versions and my personal favourite. But what I hadn't discovered until recently was the extra-wide Frog Tape on Amazon, which is a game-changer for clumsy painters like me.

The extra-wide version means you need to be less disciplined with your brush when painting skirting boards, tight corners, and the ceiling. It provides a larger area of protection with the same amount of effort as the standard-sized frog tape. I wouldn't use any other-sized tape when painting now.

Amazon Frog Tape Green Multi Surface Painters Masking Tape 48mm X 41.1m £6.42 at Amazon UK

2. Wonder wipes

My partner's mum sent these to us as soon as she heard we were painting our kitchen, and I've never been so grateful. Wonder wipes, available on Amazon, are formulated to remove semi-dry paint, sealant, silicone, adhesives, and so much more.

They are great for quickly cleaning up any painting mistakes or spills, but I found them most useful for cleaning paint brushes quickly and easily. I'm guilty of not cleaning my paint brushes or rollers properly, leaving them to turn crunchy and unusable.

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Very few of my brushes lasted beyond one paint job until I discovered these wipes. Now, after one quick wipe down, my paint brushes are pristine and ready to go on the next project.

One pack of 60 wipes served me for painting my kitchen walls, cabinets and living room walls. I've stocked up on a second pack for when I tackle my bedroom and hallway.

Sika Wonder Wipes - Multi-Use Cleaning Wipes for the Building Trade £7.87 at Amazon UK

3. Paint tray liner

After destroying my paint tray with white paint from my kitchen, a tray insert was essential to allow me to use it again. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I was on the fence about the concept of a paint tray liner when I first discovered them, but if you have ever tried to clean a paint tray, you will know how tricky it can be if any paint at all has been left to dry. I'd tried lining the tray with clingfilm, but it just got tangled and attached itself to the roller.

These tray inserts were the best alternative to me having to buy a whole new paint tray for each project. They can be thrown away after you've used them, but if you're better at cleaning up than me you can get a couple of uses out of them.

Harris 9in Harris Seriously Good Paint Tray Liners £7.20 at Amazon UK

4. Paint tin opener

My job means I'm the proud owner of many paint tin opener key rings. They're a staple in the goody bags at many of the industry events I attend, and I'm not mad about it. These little tools are unbelievably useful for effortlessly opening paint tins.

If you don't already have one, I'd recommend investing. Alternatively, if you don't want to risk losing a separate tin opener, I've also been eyeing up these clever Dulux paint brushes that have handy little tin openers on the end, available on Amazon.

Frenchic Paint Customised Frenchic Can Opener With Key Ring £2.50 at Frenchic Paint

5. Work platform

I haven't actually tried painting with a platform, but I've been informed by my more DIY-savvy colleague that I need one.

Currently, I've been using a ladder, which restricts the amount of wall I can reach and my ability to hold a paint tray while painting.

I've lost count of the number of times I had to run up and down the ladder, to remanoeuvre it or top up my roller. There must be an easier way, and apparently, a work platform is the answer. You can move it along more easily and also balance a paint tray on it.

Werner Werner Handy Aluminium Work Platform £40 at Argos

Sadly, I still haven't found that miracle product that instantly empties a room or magically dries the paint in a room in one hour (here's hoping it's in development). But alongside choosing the best paint brand, these small buys have gone a long way in making painting my home less of a headache.