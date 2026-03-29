I tried this clever drill attachment for distressing furniture to get that high-end rustic look – and now I only buy second-hand

Like most people who love interior design, I have expensive taste when it comes to furniture. But sometimes I don’t have the budget to spend lavishly, which can be frustrating when I still want my home to look straight out of a Pinterest board.

I dabbled in the world of secondhand furniture, hoping to save some money – and it did not disappoint. The more pieces I transformed with a lick of paint, the more I realised I’d never go back to buying new.

And when I found some wire wheel brush drill attachments sitting in my partner’s tool bag, I had no idea that I’d stumbled across the ultimate tool for almost any upcycled furniture ideas .

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Amazon Wire Wheel Brush Drills Set £8.99 at Amazon UK

I’ve always leaned into the rustic farmhouse and modern cottage interior trends. So, the pieces of furniture that make my heart sing are a bit rougher around the edges. Think reclaimed wood, lots of texture, and a few nicks and scratches here or there.

I found a pine Welsh dresser for £80, which looked like the perfect addition to my space. While the smooth finish was lovely, it wasn’t quite my style. That’s when I realised that my wire drill attachments were just what I needed to make my vision a reality.

This is what I started with. (Image credit: Future plc / Layla Al-Ani)

Once you’ve sanded down your item, all you need to do is attach your wire brush to your drill and go. The cup brushes were perfect to bring out the natural wood grain. I made sure to go with the direction of the grain in some places, and against it in others, to add texture.

The wheel brushes were great for enhancing the spiral grains, and the pen brushes for any knots. I used light pressure and held the drill in place to dig out the knots, which looked beautiful.

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I used a hammer to create dents in the pine while using the claw end to add scratches. Then, I used the pen attachments on these marks to elevate the rustic feel. Often going in one direction, and then going right over the top in another to add cross-hatching detailing.

This is the finished result. (Image credit: Future plc / Layla Al-Ani)

The key to distressing wooden furniture is not to overthink it. Don’t concentrate on trying to achieve a certain result. It works best when you just experiment and don’t stick in one spot for too long. I achieved the most stunning details when I wasn’t too deliberate with it.

The Welsh dresser is my favourite piece I’ve upcycled – I’m thrilled with the finished result, and I’ve saved myself hundreds. I’ve since used these drill attachments for other projects, including making my own faux beams, which looked authentic and hardly cost me anything.

(Image credit: Future plc / Layla Al-Ani)

B&Q Steel wool £3.70 at B&Q A more affordable alternative to the drill attachments for creating texture. Buff into the surface in various directions to add a rustic feel. B&Q Carbon Steel Claw Hammer £5.80 at B&Q I found this type of hammer ideal for adding authentic nicks and scratches to my furniture. B&Q 80 Grit Sandpaper roll £11.39 at B&Q Sandpaper is an absolute staple for upcycling furniture. Whether you're painting or distressing, it's a must-have to ensure a high-quality finish.

So, it’s safe to say that I’ve officially converted to a lover of second-hand furniture. And since finding these clever drill attachments, transforming pieces has never been easier.