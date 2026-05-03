I tried 5 different methods for getting rid of marks and scuffs on my walls —including one my dad swore by — these are the ones that actually worked

The larger surfaces in a house, namely the walls and floors, tend to take the brunt of day-to-day life and are therefore prone to damage, stains, scuffs and smears. As these same surfaces form the backdrop for the rest of your interiors, once they start to show signs of wear-and-tear, they can really let the entire scheme down.

The has definitely happened in my own home. From the once bright white walls in the kitchen, which are now covered in a myriad of sauce stains, grease spots and inexplicable dents, to the pale pink walls in the living room showing soot stains from the open fire – and don't even get me started on the stony grey bathroom walls. As a result of two bathroom-hogging teenagers and their array of sprays, lotions and gadgetry, these too are now something of an eyesore.

While i'm a keen DIYer, I admit that a whole-house repaint is much overdue. But with more significant renovation work on the horizon, I am keen to try to to get the walls looking even just a little bit better in the meantime without stripping the existing paint away – one of those easy DIY jobs that won't eat into my renovation budget. I tried five methods recommended to me – and am here to share the results.

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Wall cleaning preparation

The five cleaning products I tested on my dirty white walls. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Natasha Brinsmead)

Before I tried any techniques for cleaning my dirty walls, Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean and ITV This Morning's resident home expert and TV presenter, had the following advice for me.

'Start with dry cleaning before introducing any water or product. Dust and loose dirt act like abrasives when rubbed, so removing them first is essential. A long-handled microfibre mop or a soft microfibre cloth works perfectly for this step, allowing you to reach high areas and corners with ease. Work from top to bottom to prevent dust from settling on areas you’ve already cleaned.

'Once the surface is dust-free, assess the type of paint finish,' continues Lynsey. 'Matte and flat paints are more delicate, while satin and gloss finishes are generally more durable and easier to clean.'

Amazon WinHux Extendable Chenille Duster £22.98 at Amazon Extending up to 3.5m, this lightweight mop is easy to handle, plus the chenille fibres work like a dream to scoop up dust and cobwebs.

Lynsey Crombie Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie, aka Queen of Clean, is the ITV This Morning's resident home expert and TV presenter. Lynsey website is packed with cleaning hacks, tips and advice. Lynsey's best-selling book 'The 15 Minute Clean' is available to buy from AMAZON

1. Warm water and washing-up liquid

Image 1 of 2 Before: A range of light marks and scrapes. (Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead) After: The wall came up really well using this method. (Image credit: Future/Natasha Brinsmead)

Never off the list of stain removal tips, from grease spots on clothes to oil stains on driveways, no household should be without a bubbly bottle of washing up liquid – turns out it could be the product I need to help me get my walls looking shipshape too.

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'Painted walls can usually be cleaned without stripping the finish, but the approach matters a lot,' picks up Benjamin Hirst, director and owner at Smart Cleaning. 'In most cases, damage happens because people scrub too hard or use something far too harsh for the surface.

'The best place to start is with the gentlest option,' continues Benjamin. 'A soft microfibre cloth, warm water, and a small amount of mild washing-up liquid will deal with a lot of everyday marks. The cloth should be damp rather than wet, and the area should be wiped lightly rather than worked over aggressively. That alone often solves the problem.'

The verdict: Arguably the simplest method out there given that most of us have access to the products required. Of all the techniques, this is the one that left the least paint residue on the cloth – which I view as a good thing. While it didn't necessarily give the instant results some of the subsequent methods I used did, it was effective at removing light stains – plus, for marks high on the walls, such as the sooty deposits above fireplaces or where we've been burning candles, the route of mopping walls would work well here.

Benjamin Hirst Social Links Navigation Director and owner at Smart Cleaning Benjamin has led Smart Cleaning since its inception a decade ago. He started out as a carpet cleaner and since then reliability trustworthiness and honesty have been the cornerstone of the business to enable it to grow into a multi service company with regular commercial contract cleaning being the largest service within the company.

2. Sugar soap