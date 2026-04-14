With four of us in the house, the dishwasher is often in use. Between juggling work and after school clubs, meal times can sometimes feel rushed, so we end up resorting to using the dishwasher at least five times a week.

The good news is that dishwashers are actually more eco-friendly than handwashing dishes. So I'm already part way there!

However, as energy bills have remained high over the past few years, it has been my mission to find new ways to save energy around the home, which will have a positive effect on our energy bills. And that’s meant doing a bit of research around the settings on our dishwasher to see which is most energy-efficient, and therefore cost-effective.

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Why I switched from the standard to the eco setting on my dishwasher

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Wait) (Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Wait)

Around a month ago, I made the switch to using the eco setting on our dishwasher in a bid to save energy.

The eco setting on my particular Hisense dishwasher takes around 1 hour 10 minutes longer than the standard setting, and a total of 3 hours 41 minutes. So it’s natural to assume that the eco setting would use more energy than the standard.

However, after doing some research I realised that because the eco cycle washes dishes at a lower temperature — often around 45° to 55°C instead of 60° to 70°C — it actually uses less energy. And as a result, making the switch to eco is an easy way to lower energy bills.

‘Although the run time can be a lot longer, it is estimated that this setting could reduce your water usage by up to 25% and electricity usage by 33% (based on 260 cycles in one year) due to pumps running for longer instead of heaters,’ says Natasha Payne, heated laundry and dishwasher expert at AO.

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‘The biggest bonus of all, is that the total average savings for UK households can amount anywhere between £20 – £50 per year if they regularly use eco mode.’

Do my dishes still come out clean?

Initially I was concerned that the lower temperature might mean the dishes weren’t as clean as before. But so far that has not been the case.

When using the eco cycle, dishes are soaked and rinsed for longer which means dried-on food softens and breaks down before being washed away.

Modern dishwasher detergents are designed to work as effectively in lower temperatures too, using enzymes that target grease, starch and proteins. These enzymes actually work best over longer contact times, which is why eco cycles can still deliver a thorough clean.