3 things people with low energy bills always have — side-step potential price rises and avoid wasting energy by trying them in your own home

With the looming threat of rising energy prices hanging over our heads, it's the ideal time to cut energy wastage and ensure you are only paying for the energy you actually need.

While it's not yet clear when exactly energy bills will go up, and how much by, acting now means you have the best chance of limiting the impact of any potential increases.

And for the most meaningful and positive impact on your own bills, take inspiration from what those with low energy bills always have.

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1. They use smart heating controls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Investing in smart heating controls is a good idea to save energy at home. They'll allow you to control your heating room by room, ensuring you don't waste money by heating rooms that you don't that often to the same extent that you heat the rooms you use most regularly.

'Installing a robust set of controls, including a programmer, a thermostat and thermostatic radiator valves can save up to £110 a year*,' says Martyn Bridges, Director of External Affairs at Worcester Bosch. 'For even more assurance, why not install a smart thermostat? A smart thermostat is connected to an app, turning your phone into a remote control allowing you to manage your home heating from anywhere. You can also control your heating zonally, ensuring you’re paying to only heat the rooms you need to.'

*Figure correct as of July 2025, source: Energy Saving Trust

Bosch Smart Home Room Thermostat £62.44 at Amazon UK This smart room thermostat controls the linked smart radiator thermostats for precise temperature control exactly where and when you want it. Bosch Smart Home Radiator Thermostat £67.99 at Amazon UK Set precise temperatures room by room with a smart radiator thermostat like this one from Bosch. Bosch Smart Home Controller £88.70 at Amazon UK For a fully smart home, a hub like this one will connect all of your smart devices for seamless control.

Beyond your heating controls, smart plugs can help you control all of your appliances from your phone and make sure that they aren't needlessly wasting energy when not in use. This 4-pack of Tapo P100 smart plugs (£27.20 from Amazon) is especially well-reviewed.

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Martyn Bridges Social Links Navigation Director of External Affairs at Worcester Bosch With over 40 years of experience in the heating industry, Martyn is a highly active, influential individual within heating and has held positions of high regard across the industry. This includes chairing the Technical Panel for the HHIC and being on the board for OFTEC, CIPHE and the Hot Water Association.

2. They have a well-insulated home

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

When you consider the fact that heating and hot water accounts for a large portion of the monthly energy bill, those with low bills always make sure that their home is capable of maintaining a comfortable temperature. And that comes down to insulation.

'Good insulation keeps warmth in during winter and prevents excess heat in summer, reducing the amount of energy your home needs year-round,' says Simon Bones, the founder and CEO of Genous. 'Topping up loft insulation to recommended depths can make a noticeable difference to both comfort and bills. If you live in a property with older, unfilled cavity walls, professional insulation can significantly improve heat retention and overall efficiency, as long as it’s suitable for your building type and location. Consulting an expert ensures the right materials and methods are used for the best long-term results.'

Addressing pesky draughts around windows, doors and loft hatches will also help to keep heat in during the winters months, and out during the summer months, all without using any gas or electricity.

Draught Excluder Tape £3.99 at Amazon UK Easy to fit and effective, this draught excluder tape will provide a weathertight seal around your windows and doors and prevent heat from escaping.

Simon Bones Founder and CEO of Genous Simon Bones is the founder and CEO of Genous, the UK’s premium home retrofit company. Simon has combined his expertise in climate change science and energy and infrastructure services with his personal experience of delivering multiple home retrofits to help shift the public’s mindset and bring us closer to a more energy efficient and greener future.

3. They adopt good habits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the most impact on energy bills, you will need to make some relatively easy lifestyle changes. And those with low energy bills adopt lots of new daily habits, and stick to them.

'Small habit tweaks around appliances give strong returns with almost no effort,' says Shay Ramani, Founder & Managing Director of Free Price Compare. 'Wash at 30°C, run full loads, and use the eco programme on the dishwasher so the machine heats less water and runs more efficiently. In the kitchen, put lids on pans, size the hob ring to the pan, and use the microwave or an air fryer for small portions, which cuts preheat and wasted heat compared with a full oven.'

Turning off vampire appliances is also a key way to avoid wasting energy. 'Kill standby on TVs, set‑top boxes and games consoles overnight with a master switch or smart power strip so they aren’t sipping power for hours you’re asleep. If you dry clothes indoors, place the rack in a room with some airflow and, if needed, run an extractor briefly to move moisture out so you don’t reach for the tumble dryer.

'These changes take seconds to set up, cost little or nothing, and quietly chip away at daily consumption without affecting comfort.'

Shay Ramani Social Links Navigation Founder & Managing Director of Free Price Compare Shay Ramani is a consumer finance and money-saving expert with over a decade of experience helping UK households reduce everyday expenses. Founder of a trusted price comparison platform, Shay has helped consumers save millions and is dedicated to making financial decisions simple, transparent, and effective for everyone.