The William Morris brand is no stranger to homeware collaborations, lending its iconic prints to home decor, kitchenware, and even cleaning products. But I recently spotted the William Morris Strawberry Thief Ironing Board Cover (£24.99 at Lakeland) , and I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like it before.

Typically, the best ironing boards focus on the practical, rather than the pretty. They’re designed to get the job done and work in tandem with your iron for crease-free clothes and bedding (and your socks, if you’re anything like my nan). But this often results in ugly eyesores that you want to stash away as soon as you’ve finished ironing.

This new William Morris ironing board cover gives you the chance to cover your grey, bland ironing board with the brand’s most popular print - Strawberry Thief. And as someone who doesn’t have proper storage space for an ironing board at home, I can safely say I’d be proud to keep this one on show.

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William Morris Strawberry Thief Ironing Board Cover £24.99 at Lakeland

This 100% cotton William Morris ironing board cover slips over your current ironing board setup, adding a stunning, whimsical design plus an extra 2mm of foam and 270gsm polyester felt backing to help prevent ironing mistakes .

After all, this extra padding should not only protect the board underneath, but also protect your wrists from strain and your clothes from damage by aiding heat and steam distribution.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

Just be warned that it is designed to fit standard full-size ironing boards, so if you have a more compact model like the Joseph Joseph Pocket Ironing Board (£100 at Amazon) or the Beldray Small Tabletop Ironing Board (£12.99 at Amazon) , it won’t fit.

But if you do have a standard-size ironing board and generally don’t enjoy ironing (guilty), the Strawberry Thief design will offer something exciting to look at.

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It’s widely accepted as the brand’s most-loved print thanks to the colourful strawberries, birds and flowers, and is also adorned on the William Morris x Purdy & Figg Collector’s Bottle and within many of the high street homeware collections .

(Image credit: Lakeland)

So, if you wanted to, you could fill every inch of your home with William Morris’s luxe designs, trailing all the way down from your bedroom to your laundry room. And with so many ironing board storage options out there, you could leave it to make a statement in your utility room or tuck it away in a cupboard.

Whatever you choose to do, I think the William Morris Ironing Board Cover is a great way to upgrade one of the many ugly home additions without having to pay a fortune to do so - especially if your current ironing board has seen better days and you don’t want to shell out for a brand new one.

Plus, who doesn’t love William Morris?

Alternative ironing board covers to buy

Argos Home Woodblock Floral Ironing Board Cover £6 at Argos It may not be a specific William Morris print, but this botanical ironing board cover offers the same nature-inspired design. It's also a steal at just £6. Dunelm Brabantia Yinka Ilori Ironing Board Cover £14 at Dunelm The Ideal Home team fell in love with the Brabantia X Yinka Ilori collection earlier this year, and this ironing board cover is a great way to brighten up this chore. Dunelm Woodland Print Ironing Board Cover £6 at Dunelm Another nature-inspired print, this one isn't quite as bright and bold as the William Morris print, but it's a lot subtler if you don't want your ironing board cover to stand out.

I wonder what household chore the William Morris team will be eyeing up next?