3 things you might already have at home that can deter squirrels from your garden – genius upcycling hacks to protect trees and bulbs
Dust off these common shed and cupboard items
My garden has its very own squirrel – the same one seems to be roaming our garden 24/7 lately – so the thought of warding him away breaks my heart a little bit. If your garden’s overrun with the hungry visitors, though, you’ll be pleased to know that you can deter squirrels using things you already have at home.
As sweet as they are, it’s not uncommon for squirrels to cause mild havoc in the garden. Many gardeners find themselves searching for ways to stop squirrels eating their plants, for example, and at this time of the year, they might be after your freshly planted spring bulbs, too.
Luckily, you probably already have the resources to make effective squirrel barriers and deterrents from your cupboard or shed. Here are a few things you might already have that can deter squirrels safely and humanely.
1. Used CDs
If you’re wondering how to keep squirrels away from fruit trees, old CDs are the dark horse of DIY squirrel deterrents. My mum has stacks of them in the loft, each holding untapped potential in the garden.
‘Upcycled hacks to get rid of squirrels include used CDs hanging from trees, pergolas and fences,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.
‘This can help to deter the squirrels that come into your garden through the movement and light they give off as they move in the wind.’
You can use old CDs to protect your vegetable patch from birds, too.
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2. Plastic bottles
There are various ways to reuse plastic bottles in the garden, and they all beat throwing them in the bin. At this time of the year, empty plastic bottles are valuable DIY cloche ideas.
‘Plastic bottles cut in half and placed over young plants can act as mini cloches to protect from pesky digging,’ says Julian.
If you don't have chicken wire at home, you can buy pre-formed cloches like this long rabbit-proof cloche from Crocus. They’re especially effective at stopping squirrels from digging up newly-planted spring bulbs in garden borders, but you can use them in pots, too.
For a truly squirrel-proof container, though, you’ll love the next idea…
3. Chicken wire
Westland Horticulture recently posted an Instagram reel with a very effective squirrel-deterring hack: using chicken wire to make a cloche for plant pots.
In my opinion, it’s one of the best ways to stop squirrels from digging up your potted plants – as long as you fix it all up properly. The video tells us to cut a sheet of chicken wire to size (ideally, slightly larger than your pot), and then secure it in place over the top of the pot, bending the edges around the rim and tucking away any sharp ends. You’ll need a pair of pliers like this Amtech Mini Long Nose Plier (available at Amazon) to twist the wire together, and a pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands from sharp edges.
‘If you’ve been busy planting bulbs ready for a beautiful spring display, [it’s] a clever little trick to stop those cheeky squirrels digging them up!’ said Westland Horticulture in the caption.
Other ways to keep squirrels at bay
Which items will you be upcycling to deter squirrels?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.