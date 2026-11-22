My garden has its very own squirrel – the same one seems to be roaming our garden 24/7 lately – so the thought of warding him away breaks my heart a little bit. If your garden’s overrun with the hungry visitors, though, you’ll be pleased to know that you can deter squirrels using things you already have at home.

As sweet as they are, it’s not uncommon for squirrels to cause mild havoc in the garden. Many gardeners find themselves searching for ways to stop squirrels eating their plants, for example, and at this time of the year, they might be after your freshly planted spring bulbs, too.

Luckily, you probably already have the resources to make effective squirrel barriers and deterrents from your cupboard or shed. Here are a few things you might already have that can deter squirrels safely and humanely.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Used CDs

(Image credit: Getty Images / Helin Loik-Tomson)

If you’re wondering how to keep squirrels away from fruit trees, old CDs are the dark horse of DIY squirrel deterrents. My mum has stacks of them in the loft, each holding untapped potential in the garden.

‘Upcycled hacks to get rid of squirrels include used CDs hanging from trees, pergolas and fences,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

‘This can help to deter the squirrels that come into your garden through the movement and light they give off as they move in the wind.’

You can use old CDs to protect your vegetable patch from birds, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Plastic bottles

(Image credit: Lisa Fazzani)

There are various ways to reuse plastic bottles in the garden, and they all beat throwing them in the bin. At this time of the year, empty plastic bottles are valuable DIY cloche ideas.

‘Plastic bottles cut in half and placed over young plants can act as mini cloches to protect from pesky digging,’ says Julian.

If you don't have chicken wire at home, you can buy pre-formed cloches like this long rabbit-proof cloche from Crocus. They’re especially effective at stopping squirrels from digging up newly-planted spring bulbs in garden borders, but you can use them in pots, too.

For a truly squirrel-proof container, though, you’ll love the next idea…

3. Chicken wire

(Image credit: Future / Lisa Fazzani)

Westland Horticulture recently posted an Instagram reel with a very effective squirrel-deterring hack: using chicken wire to make a cloche for plant pots.

In my opinion, it’s one of the best ways to stop squirrels from digging up your potted plants – as long as you fix it all up properly. The video tells us to cut a sheet of chicken wire to size (ideally, slightly larger than your pot), and then secure it in place over the top of the pot, bending the edges around the rim and tucking away any sharp ends. You’ll need a pair of pliers like this Amtech Mini Long Nose Plier (available at Amazon) to twist the wire together, and a pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands from sharp edges.

‘If you’ve been busy planting bulbs ready for a beautiful spring display, [it’s] a clever little trick to stop those cheeky squirrels digging them up!’ said Westland Horticulture in the caption.

Other ways to keep squirrels at bay

Gardman Gardman Squirrel Baffle Bird Feeding Station £20.89 at Amazon A baffle protects hanging feeders and feeding stations from squirrels. Denny Shop UK Squirrel Proof Hanging Bird Seed Feeder £14.99 at B&Q A squirrel-proof bird feeder saves seeds for smaller birds. Crocus Wire Cloche Chicken Wire - Antique Bronze £24.99 at Crocus If you don't have chicken wire, you can buy pre-made cloches instead.

Which items will you be upcycling to deter squirrels?