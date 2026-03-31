Dunelm is selling a space-saving laundry basket that is perfect for small homes – this one clever feature sets it apart from the rest

Who else here hates doing laundry? I’ll raise my hand. Unfortunately, doing laundry is about as certain as death and taxes, which is why we’re always on the lookout for laundry solutions that make the job easier. And I’ve just spotted a good one - Dunelm’s Collapsible Wall Large Laundry Basket (£8) .

An organised utility room is a key ingredient in making your laundry routine run smoothly. Dunelm’s latest space-saving solution allows you to organise and sort laundry loads, no matter how much or little space you have.

Utilising your home’s vertical space, I think this collapsible laundry basket is a clever design that will make laundry easy. If you’re short on space and time, here’s why I think it could be a game-changer for you.

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Collapsible Wall Large Laundry Basket £8 at Dunelm Simply push flat when not in use. This clever design is perfect for homes where space does not come at a premium - especially for laundry.

The main thing I don’t like about doing laundry is how much space it takes up. I have a small flat, and sometimes sorting, folding and separating clothes can feel like it takes up so much space. While the best heated airers or best dehumidifiers are excellent at speeding up the drying process, I’m also keen to find something that makes organising laundry easier.

Of course, the cult Joseph Joseph Laundry Basket (was £110, now £77 at Argos) , which is a favourite amongst the Ideal Home team, allows you to separate your clothes. It has a huge capacity of 90 litres to allow you to sort large amounts of laundry, without losing floor space.

The Dunelm Collapsible Wall Laundry Basket takes this one step further. Perfect for tiny spaces, it doesn’t take up any floor space and folds flat against the wall when not in use. It is 34cm L x 25cm W x 48cm D, making it a suitable size to hold a large load of laundry.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

At £8, it’s also a fantastic price, and vastly cheaper than the Joseph Joseph model. The laundry basket fixes onto your wall with its built-in hanging hole. You could also use adhesives such as Command Strips if you’re renting.

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The basket is a great choice for busy households. Why not invest in a few to keep around your house? For example, in the bathroom it can be used to collect dirty towels, while in the kitchen it can collect cleaning clothes and tea towels. Reviews also mention that it makes separating different clothes and items easier.

‘This has been a great addition to our kitchen. We’ve attached it to the side of a cupboard and use it to keep our whites separate before washing. It’s really sturdy, and the adhesive hooks are proving strong at the moment,’ said one.

If, like me, you’ve been left impressed by the clever design of this basket, you should check out these similar designs.

Zerodis Foldable Wall Hanging Laundry Basket £14.30 at Amazon This handy hanging laundry basket is perfect for overflow items likes socks, underwear and even towels. Argos Home Argos Home 37 Litre Collapsible Laundry Basket- White & Grey £11 at Argos This clever hamper folds flat when not in use, making it super easy to store if you're short on space. Next Natural Sorter Laundry £80 at Next If you don't have space to 'hide' your laundry basket, opt for a pretty one. This boucle basket has two compartments to allow you to sort washing.

If you want to make your laundry routine easier, a space-saving solution like this one can save you both time and effort. It’s a win-win.