Stacey Solomon says this is 'THE best steamer ever' and she can't believe it's 40% off on Amazon right now – run, don't walk while it's still in stock

If there's one cleaning and laundry recommendation Stacey Solomon's Instagram followers always pay attention to, it's the products she uses herself. And according to Stacey, there's one appliance that's become so indispensable she has practically ditched her iron altogether.

Sharing the Sundu Portable 2-in-2 travel steamer iron from Amazon, on her Instagram, Stacey described it as 'THE best steamer ever,' adding that: 'I never use my iron anymore and take it EVERYWHERE with me.' So, if you've been searching for the best steam iron alternative for tackling quick creases, this compact gadget could be it.

Even better, the celebrity organiser spotted the handheld steamer with a hefty 40% discount on Amazon, making it a bargain at £29.98. 'I just went to find the link for all of you asking, and it's 40% off. I don't know how long it'll last as it sells out EVERY time I share it, but OMG 40% off is INSANE,' she told followers.

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Sundu Clothes Steamer £29.98 at Amazon This 2-in-1 Travel Steamer Iron only takes 15 seconds to heat up, offers 4 modes and a smart LED Display.

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to handy home gadgets and hacks, including her genius wardrobe storage ideas and laundry room essentials. But yesterday was the first time she shared her latest steamer obsession.

And it's easy to see why the compact gadget has become a staple in Stacey's household. As a busy parent juggling school runs and busy morning routines, I'm always looking for products that tackle inevitable last-minute clothing emergencies.

Whether it's smoothing out last-minute uniform creases without having to wrestle a full-sized ironing board out of storage, or tackling lightweight summer fabrics like linen, cotton and silks now firmly back in rotation, a quick blast can help freshen up crumpled outfits in seconds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The Sundu combines both a clothes steamer and a travel iron in one compact appliance, allowing you to steam garments vertically or use it horizontally for more stubborn creases. It heats up in 15 seconds and offers four different modes, including a dry ironing setting and three steam levels. And the ceramic soleplate is designed to be suitable for a wide range of fabrics, including silk, cotton, linen and wool.

While full-sized steam irons certainly have their place, it's the portability of this handheld model that caught my attention. Weighing less than a kilogram and designed to fit neatly into luggage, it's a grab-and-go appliance that is great for taking on holiday, for tackling creases in your summer wardrobe, whether it's a crinkled dress straight from a packing cube or refreshing a shirt.

(Image credit: Beldray)

The 100 ml water tank offers up to 20 minutes of continuous steaming, which should be plenty for holiday outfits and quick touch-ups. And unlike other travel steamers that arrive with little more than the appliance itself, this one comes with a handy anti-scald glove, an insulated base if you're using it as a travel iron, measuring cup and storage bag, making it a really practical option for home and away.

One of the things I think everyone should know before buying a clothes steamer is that it's not designed to replace a full-size iron if you're tackling an entire family's laundry pile. But for quick outfit fixes, school uniforms, holiday packing and refreshing summer clothes in a hurry, Stacey's go-to steamer looks like a really useful addition to your utility cupboard.

At 40% off, it's also a deal that feels too good to miss. But do hurry, as Stacey has already said that some of the colourways have sold out already!

Of course, if your budget stretches a little further, I've tested several brilliant clothes steamers in my own home that are worth considering too, especially if you steam clothes regularly. Cue my top three.

Alternative clothes steamers I rate

Tefal Origin Handheld Steamer £26 at Amazon This handheld Tefal Origin clothes steamer is foldable, slim, light and compact, so it's made for travel. And it's Ideal Home approved too, with some of our team using it in the office to get their outfits ready for evening events. Tefal Aerosteam £110.28 at Amazon I really rate this handheld Tefal Aerosteam steamer. Heating up in 30 seconds, it is safe on all ironable fabrics, sucks in the fabric for targeted crease removal and has a long 2.3m cord, meaning you can use it for curtains, bedding and more. Steamery Handheld Clothes Steamer Cirrus 2 £79 at Amazon Our Editor in Chief, Heather, loves this Steamery steamer. It quickly and easily steams and sanitises clothes, comes in an array of colours and has a heat protection bag to protect your hands.

If you haven't bought a clothes steamer for your home yet, I'd seriously recommend one. And maybe Stacey Solomon's favourite could be yours too!