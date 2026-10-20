3 things that people with clean floors always have during muddy season – the autumn essentials you need to combat soggy shoes and mucky paws
Stop waiting for muddy footprints to magically disappear
As Ideal Home’s Floorcare Editor, I take pride in keeping all the floors in my home clean and tidy. I can’t deny that the autumn months make that very difficult, though.
And while the best vacuum cleaners can be a lifesaver year-round, I’ve learned through hundreds of hours of testing and cleaning that they’re not the be-all-and-end-all. Especially when you’re dealing with muddy shoes, mucky paws and overall sogginess of the colder, wetter months. That’s why I always switch up my floorcare routine in autumn.
In fact, I swear by three products to keep my floors sparkling during the autumn and winter months. They work on the principle that prevention is better than cure, helping stop outside mess from being tracked into your home. So, I thought I’d share them with you, too.
1. A shoe rack
During the colder months, floors get dirty faster when wet and muddy shoes are tracked in through the front door and into the depths of the house. And the quickest way to prevent this mess is to stop those shoes at the front door or in the hallway.
So one of the best ways to autumn-proof a hallway is to add a shoe storage solution. This way, you can take your shoes off as soon as you enter the house and give them a proper home without cluttering up your entryway. Or, if you regularly wear boots and wellies for your dog walks, you could pop a boot rack outside your front door so they don’t enter the house at all.
Personally, I’d suggest buying a plastic or metal shoe rack so you can wipe it clean if muddy shoes leave their mark. Wooden shoe racks typically look better but are much harder to keep clean, so I think it’s always better to choose function over form.
2. An absorbent doormat
I share my home with a very fluffy cocker spaniel who soaks up water like a sponge, so I have to contend with wet shoes and paws. For a few years, I mopped up his muddy paw prints twice a day. Now? They’re barely noticeable, and I clean much less.
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This is all thanks to the absorbent doormats I bought last year. And while they may not be the most glamorous purchases I’ve ever made, I can confidently say that they’re some of the best (and most affordable). That’s because, unlike regular doormats, these ones absorb excess moisture from shoes and paws, so less of it is walked into your house.
And while it doesn’t completely dry my dog’s paws, it takes off a lot of the surface water - and then I keep this pet wiz Microfibre Noodle (£12.95 at Amazon) nearby to tackle the rest. I also keep one by my back door for when he walks on the wet grass, but you don’t have to be a pet parent to use them. They work just as well for wet shoes, too.
3. A multi-purpose appliance
As mentioned, vacuum cleaners alone can’t handle the wet debris that settles on floors during autumn and winter. After all, liquid is one of the many things you should never vacuum up. But in today’s modern day and age, appliances can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time.
This includes the best vacuum mops and robot vacuum mops, both of which tackle dry and wet debris in one appliance. This makes them perfect for homes during the wetter months, as they can handle muddy footprints and the extra dust that amps up when the heating is on, without adding more cleaning time to your busy schedule.
Just be warned that most vacuum mops won’t vacuum carpets or rugs, which is why I’d always recommend opting for a robot vacuum and mop instead. A bonus is that they’re almost completely hands-free and can be programmed to clean your home when you’re sleeping - or not even at home at all.
Crowned the 'best overall' robot vacuum I've tested, this model is perfect for everyday cleaning. It will vacuum and mop your floors, and the integrated detergent will properly clean your hard floors during muddy season. You can read my full review for more info.
I've yet to find a better vacuum mop than this one. Not only is Shark a household name, but this model offers an impressive clean while also being ridiculously easy to use. It has a runtime of 25 minutes and comes with two cleaning modes. Read our full review for more details.
This robot vacuum wowed me with its mopping power, making it ideal for the wetter months of the year. The rotating mop roller tackles hard flooring with ease, but the impressive suction power also cleans carpets and rugs. Read my full review for more info.
With these essentials at your disposal, I bet your floors will stay cleaner than ever this autumn.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!