3 things that people with clean floors always have during muddy season – the autumn essentials you need to combat soggy shoes and mucky paws

As Ideal Home’s Floorcare Editor, I take pride in keeping all the floors in my home clean and tidy. I can’t deny that the autumn months make that very difficult, though.

And while the best vacuum cleaners can be a lifesaver year-round, I’ve learned through hundreds of hours of testing and cleaning that they’re not the be-all-and-end-all. Especially when you’re dealing with muddy shoes, mucky paws and overall sogginess of the colder, wetter months. That’s why I always switch up my floorcare routine in autumn.

In fact, I swear by three products to keep my floors sparkling during the autumn and winter months. They work on the principle that prevention is better than cure, helping stop outside mess from being tracked into your home. So, I thought I’d share them with you, too.

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1. A shoe rack

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Raeside)

During the colder months, floors get dirty faster when wet and muddy shoes are tracked in through the front door and into the depths of the house. And the quickest way to prevent this mess is to stop those shoes at the front door or in the hallway.

So one of the best ways to autumn-proof a hallway is to add a shoe storage solution. This way, you can take your shoes off as soon as you enter the house and give them a proper home without cluttering up your entryway. Or, if you regularly wear boots and wellies for your dog walks, you could pop a boot rack outside your front door so they don’t enter the house at all.

Personally, I’d suggest buying a plastic or metal shoe rack so you can wipe it clean if muddy shoes leave their mark. Wooden shoe racks typically look better but are much harder to keep clean, so I think it’s always better to choose function over form.

Argos Home Jorn 4 Shelf Shoe Storage Rack £21 at Argos This rack offers four shelves, a mesh finish to let air circulate and dry your shoes, and is ridiculously affordable. Plus, it'll wipe clean easily. Woodside Woodside Morston Steel Wellington Boot Rack £24.99 at Amazon UK With space for four pairs of boots, this boot rack can be used either inside or outside the house. It also comes fully assembled, so is ready to go immediately. Altdnmaf Altdnmaf 6 Tier Narrow Shoe Storage Rack £13.59 at Amazon UK Ideal for smaller, narrower hallways, this shoe rack can be tucked into the corner and used for six pairs of shoes - or some autumnal hallway decor.

2. An absorbent doormat

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

I share my home with a very fluffy cocker spaniel who soaks up water like a sponge, so I have to contend with wet shoes and paws. For a few years, I mopped up his muddy paw prints twice a day. Now? They’re barely noticeable, and I clean much less.

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This is all thanks to the absorbent doormats I bought last year . And while they may not be the most glamorous purchases I’ve ever made, I can confidently say that they’re some of the best (and most affordable). That’s because, unlike regular doormats, these ones absorb excess moisture from shoes and paws, so less of it is walked into your house.

And while it doesn’t completely dry my dog’s paws, it takes off a lot of the surface water - and then I keep this pet wiz Microfibre Noodle (£12.95 at Amazon) nearby to tackle the rest. I also keep one by my back door for when he walks on the wet grass, but you don’t have to be a pet parent to use them. They work just as well for wet shoes, too.

Muddy Mat Muddy Mat® | Super Absorbent Door Mat £14.78 at Amazon UK These are the mats I have in my home, and I can vouch for their effectiveness. The impressive reviews on Amazon prove its worth, too. Argos Home Bootscraper Black & Brown Doormat £14 at Argos If you struggle with dry mud, utilising a tougher doormat like this one can work in your favour. The coir and rubber will trap the dirt, and keep it out of the house. Lakeland Microfibre Super-Absorbent Indoor Floor & Door Mat £14.99 at Lakeland Lakeland also offers an absorbent mat, and this one can hold up to 750ml water. It also comes in a range of brown and grey colours, to suit your space.

3. A multi-purpose appliance

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As mentioned, vacuum cleaners alone can’t handle the wet debris that settles on floors during autumn and winter. After all, liquid is one of the many things you should never vacuum up . But in today’s modern day and age, appliances can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time.

This includes the best vacuum mops and robot vacuum mops , both of which tackle dry and wet debris in one appliance. This makes them perfect for homes during the wetter months, as they can handle muddy footprints and the extra dust that amps up when the heating is on, without adding more cleaning time to your busy schedule.

Just be warned that most vacuum mops won’t vacuum carpets or rugs, which is why I’d always recommend opting for a robot vacuum and mop instead. A bonus is that they’re almost completely hands-free and can be programmed to clean your home when you’re sleeping - or not even at home at all.

With these essentials at your disposal, I bet your floors will stay cleaner than ever this autumn.