These 3 budget buys are the secret to Stacey Solomon's organised utility room

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not even Stacey Solomon is exempt from being in need of a hearty Sunday reset to get through her decluttering checklist and mammoth cleaning to-do list – and oddly enough, it's given us the reassurance that not every inch of our home has to look perfect and pristine at all times.

It's okay to fake a tidy house when worst comes to worst, but as much as we might hate to admit to it (or even participate in it when we're feeling overwhelmed), there's nothing like a good autumn deep clean.

Well, we happen to know how exactly to get stuck into cleaning and organising our own home's nooks and crannies that may never see the light, Stacey Solomon style.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

Stacey Solomon's utility room essentials

Last Sunday evening, Stacey Solomon posted a series of Instagram stories sharing the saga of deep cleaning and organising her utility room. Although the stories are no longer available to view, don't fret as we've got all the details for you to indulge in her must-haves for getting through her Sunday reset.

'I go away for work for a few days and every garment in the entire house is worn, half washed, kind of sorted, but never put away,' starts Stacey.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

In the next story, she continues, 'Had a mad hour and just went for it. Still washing that needs doing but at least it fits in the hidden baskets and for now, my brain feels clear before the school run tomorrow.'

Here are our highlights from her documented organising process in her home which sports a gorgeous green utility room colour, and is nothing less than what we expect from the queen of cosy herself.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. An indoor clothes line

Stacey's utility room is stocked with an indoor clothesline for hanging larger garments, such as towels and bedding, so the first of her tasks is to collect and fold these bits of washing.

If you want to follow suit in drying clothes fast but don't have heated clothes airer, you can purchase a retractable washing line you can utilise as well as tuck away when it's not needed if you have a small utility room and need the extra space.

Retractable Clothes Drying Line £12.59 at Amazon This retractable washing line can be neatly stowed away when not in use to offer both functionality and keep your home looking clean and clutter-free.

2. Labelled jars for laundry supplies

Whether it's for a utility room storage idea, kitchen storage idea, or bathroom storage idea, if there's one thing that we will always recommend time and time again, it's decanting your cleaning products and laundry supplies (or even laundry detergent alternatives) into clear jars and labelling them accordingly.

Not only does it elevate the overall look of your room and make everything look more cohesive, but you know exactly when things need to be topped up.

Stacey shows herself partaking in the exact same storage practice, topping up her laundry powder and detergent jars so they're ready for the next wash day.

Clear Acrylic Storage Container with Lid £13.99 at Amazon A set of 3 different sized jars for various needs, these jars are durable, dustproof, and waterproof to keep your laundry essentials close by.

3. Rattan laundry baskets

Stacey whisks away all the freshly washed laundry in these beautiful rattan baskets, which we believe is the IKEA SNIDAD basket that certainly makes an eye-catching statement in her home.

SNIDAD Rattan Basket £35 at IKEA This basket, with its fine details and beautiful shape, is braided by hand. A genuine craftsmanship which suits blankets by the sofa as well as freshly done laundry.

However, if you were after a more affordable alternative, we think Dunelm's Plastic Natural Small Rattan Basket is an equally gorgeous pickup that won't break the bank.

Plastic Natural Small Rattan Basket £14 at Dunelm More than half the price cheaper than IKEA's, this rattan basket boasts a similar, stylish design that will help you achieve a rustic but contemporary feel to any wash day setup.

And just like that, you're well on your way to being a step closer to achieving your own version of Pickle Cottage's utility room in your own home with these star bargain buys.