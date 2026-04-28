Only the most efficient cleaners use these steam cleaner hacks in their home – I swear by them as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor

I test a lot of cleaning tools and appliances as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, but one of my favourites has always been the humble steam cleaner. And while I have no doubt that most people appreciate the chemical-free cleaning power of steam, many fail to realise that it can offer so much more.

Yes, my home has never been as clean as it is after testing the best steam cleaners and mops, and I have this bacteria-busting cleaning tool to thank for my sparkling floor tiles, squeaky-clean taps and even my grime-free oven. After all, there are so many things you can clean with a steam cleaner.

But after testing so many of them, I’ve come to learn that not all steam cleaners are created equally - and how you use them can drastically affect your results. That’s why I thought I’d share the cheat codes I’ve uncovered to help my steam cleaner work smarter, not harder. By extension, that means I’m cleaning less, too!

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1. Use a steam cleaner AND mop

Typically, steam cleaners come in two forms: handheld steam cleaners and steam mops. I’ve already written a full breakdown of the differences between the two, but one of my best steam cleaner hacks is to make use of both of them - without having to buy two separate appliances.

Many models now offer the option to use it in handheld mode AND as a mop, and personally, I use the Minky Opti-Clean Steam Cleaner (£119.99 at Amazon) in my home to combine the two. And if you choose this model - or a similar one - you can enjoy the cleaning power of a steam cleaner with a steam mop pad and countless attachments for handheld cleaning jobs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Being able to transform a steam cleaner into a steam mop (and vice versa) allows for versatile cleaning around the house, and your floors in particular will thank you for it. This is echoed by Graeme Shelley, Managing Director at Factory Direct Flooring, who says, ‘Steamers can be amazing for cleaning hard floors and killing germs. In fact, our swab tests show steaming reduced 77% of bacteria on floors overall.’

However, it’s important to note that there are certain things you should never clean with a steam cleaner, including laminate and real wood floors. So, while I’d always suggest using your steam cleaner for as many jobs as you can around the house, as long as you make sure it’s safe to do so beforehand.

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2. Use distilled water

Over the years, I’ve perfected how to keep my home limescale-free in a hard water area, and this involves using distilled water in many of my appliances. This includes my steam cleaner, and I will never use it without this Ultra Pure Steam Distilled Water (£13.95 at Amazon).

Essentially, distilled water is a highly purified water that’s had all of its minerals and contaminants removed through a vaporisation and condensation process. And Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at smol , agrees that this is one of the best ways to ensure your steam cleaner lasts for as long as possible - and works as efficiently as possible.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

That’s because, for the same reasons you should use distilled water in an iron, a build-up of minerals in a steam cleaner’s tank can lead to longer heat-up times and cause corrosion. As a result, you’ll spend more time cleaning - both your home and the steam cleaner itself.

If you can’t use pure distilled water, Catherine suggests regular descaling. She says, ‘Descale it by filling the tank with a 1:1 ratio of white vinegar and water, and running the steamer until the tank is empty. Afterwards, rinse the tank and run it once more with just plain water.’

3. Use bicarb and vinegar

Most people use steam cleaners on their own, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. The powerful steam and high temperatures are more than enough to kill bacteria and remove stubborn grime, after all. But one of my best steam cleaner hacks for quick cleaning is using bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar to help the process along.

There are so many things you can clean with bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar anyway, so my top tip is to always have some stocked in your cleaning cupboard. But if you want to lift stains and dirt faster, using one (or both) of these natural cleaners can seriously work in your favour.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

When cleaning my oven with a steam cleaner on hard water stains, I always spray this Miniml Eco White Vinegar (£3.50 at Amazon) and let it sit for five minutes before using my steam cleaner. The results? A sparkling home!

I use a helping hand when I want to clean my oven or clean grout lines in my kitchen or bathroom, too. For these cleaning jobs, I sprinkle Sodium Bicarbonate (1KG Bucket - £9.49 at Amazon) onto the affected areas and let its natural abrasiveness work in tandem with my steam cleaner. It really works.

4. Use *every* attachment

In my opinion, the steam cleaner is the most underutilised tool in cleaning cupboards. But with the right tools and attachments at your disposal, you really can clean (almost) everything. That’s why using *every* attachment is one of my best steam cleaner hacks.

From large mop attachments to smaller nozzle tools, upholstery tools and even dedicated cleaning brushes, you can clean everything from your grout lines to your curtains and your oven. If you struggle with allergies, it’s also one of the best ways to keep on top of them.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, steam cleaning is one of the best ways to get rid of dust mites - especially on your mattress. This is echoed by Catherine, who says, ‘For a deeper clean that is especially helpful if you suffer from allergies, aim a hand-held steamer over all the surface areas of your mattress, including the sides and the underside.’

She adds, ‘The steam helps banish bacteria and loosen dead skin or dust, but you must be careful not to let the mattress get too wet in the process, especially if you have a memory foam mattress.’ And if you want to go the extra mile, you could also use a dedicated mattress vacuum like this Handheld Mattress Vacuum with UV Light (£49.99 at Lakeland).

5. Use a laundry bag

Although steam cleaners are extremely hardwearing and can last for years with proper care and attention (which includes using distilled water), the tools and components can often degrade more quickly than the main unit. This is especially true for the mop pad.

So, just as you should clean a r egular mop head, you should do the same with a steam mop head. And to stop it from falling apart, Catherine suggests using a laundry bag like these 2 PCS Mesh Laundry Bags with Zips (£4.99 at Amazon) to make it last longer - and to protect the environment.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

She says, ‘When washing these pads, it's important to remember they’re essentially plastic, so they should be washed in a laundry bag to avoid adding any microplastics to our waterways. Once you've washed them, just shake the bag into the bin to get rid of any shed fibres.’

You should also use hot, soapy water to clean the loose tools and attachments, keeping them free of grime or scum, and to wash away any hard water deposits that could affect the appliance's overall performance.

My top-rated steam cleaners

So, give these steam cleaner hacks a go!