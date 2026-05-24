3 ways to outsmart porch pirates and stop them stealing delivery packages from your doorstep, according to security pros

If you’ve been waiting for a delivery, there’s nothing more frustrating than discovering it’s been stolen from your doorstep.

Regardless of whether you’ve ordered an expensive new outfit or picked up some home essentials on Prime, it is always upsetting and angering to be the victim of porch pirates.

While there is no magic spell to prevent burglary , there are some safety measures you can take to stop thieves from stealing parcels from your front door, porch or even a designated safe space.

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I spoke to security experts, and they revealed three ways to stop porch pirates from stealing your parcels this summer.

What are porch pirates?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

When I say porch pirates, I’m referring to a slang term for thieves that steal unattended delivery parcels from porches, front doors and outbuildings.

Statistics show that burglaries increase during the summer months, as we’re all more likely to be away from our homes on either day trips, holidays or long weekends. Plus, as online shopping booms in popularity, it’s unsurprising that opportunistic thieves want to take advantage of this.

With Amazon Prime Day in the calendar for June, these are the safety precautions experts recommend to keep your home protected from porch pirates this summer.

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1. Install a video doorbell

One of the most important steps you should take (especially if you not only have lots of parcels, but lots of visitors, too) is install a door bell camera.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jody Stewart)

‘Installing a doorbell camera that covers both the porch and driveway is a smart move to make property appear less accessible to thieves when they’re looking for packages to target,’ says Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk .

Not only does it act as a physical deterrent, but it also gives households visibility over who’s approaching your home and provides footage in the event of any suspicious activity.'

It is worth investing in the best doorbell cameras for the most peace of mind. Models such as Ring Battery Video Doorbell (was £99.99, now £39.99 at Argos) will send you a real-time alert when a person or package arrives. You can even see more visitors with the head-to-toe camera, which provides a wider shot.

2. Install a lockbox

‘Placing a lockbox near your front door means that delivery drivers have a secure place to leave parcels if you are not at home,' says Dominic Smith, a home security expert from Bison Products .

'Once the driver has placed the parcel inside of the lockbox, it can only be opened by you, with lockboxes that can be secured to your home being the best option.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)