Dawn O’Porter’s dog has a better seating arrangement than I do! Why every pet owner should consider a pet sofa this autumn

Dawn O’Porter’s mustard armchair turned the heads of the Ideal Home team this week, but not for the reasons you might expect. This statement armchair is not for humans; it’s for her dog.

That’s right, dog armchairs are becoming an increasingly popular living room idea . In 2026, the ‘pooch nursery’ is booming as dogs are undoubtedly a significant member of any family, and this means more and more of us are investing in stylish accessories for our pets, be it Le Creuset pet bowls or designer pet beds .

Dawn, famous for her work as a writer and presenter, is serving up serious inspiration with her dog’s stylish armchair. So, I asked experts how to make one work in your home.

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I first spotted Dawn’s dog’s armchair on Instagram, where she had snapped a mirror selfie. In the background of the image, her dog had made themselves very comfy on the stylish mustard armchair. It even had a throw for added cosiness. While you may think it’s a little extravagant, a pet armchair is actually a stylish alternative to a standard dog bed.

And it’s an idea I think my own dog, Nancy, would love, too. She’s always been a little bit of a diva, and now, aged 14, deserves to have the most stylish place to snooze. I’ve already been looking at this rusty dog couch bed (£33.04, Amazon) as it doesn’t have legs, so I don’t have to worry about my elderly dog climbing up onto it.

(Image credit: DFS)

‘We’re increasingly seeing what I’d call the “pooch nursery” effect. Just as parents create a beautiful, considered space for a new baby, pet owners are becoming much more intentional about creating a dedicated space for their dog,’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Traditional dog beds can be bulky and often feel like something we have to accommodate rather than something we actually want in the room. A pet armchair turns that around. It can become a deliberate part of the interior scheme, particularly when you can choose upholstery that complements your existing sofa or furniture.

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‘There is something wonderfully playful about seeing a beautifully designed miniature armchair next to the family's full-sized furniture too. It acknowledges what many of us already know: the dog isn't just a pet anymore; they're part of the household.’

As Natalie points out, dogs are a huge part of the home. The National Dog Survey of 2024 found that 99% of owners saw dogs as members of their family, citing that their pooch helped with emotional support, mental and physical health and reduction in isolation.

How to style your dog's armchair

If you feel your dog deserves their own stylish seat, you need to remember that placement is the most important thing to consider.

‘You can buy the most beautiful pet chair in the world, but if it's sitting awkwardly in the middle of the room, it will still become an eyesore, and your dog probably won't use it either. Remember that this is supposed to be a calming, secure place for your pet. Position it in a quieter, lower-traffic part of the room where they can retreat but still feel close to the family,’ says Natalie.

‘From a styling perspective, I'd treat it almost like an occasional chair. Look at the colours, fabrics and proportions already in the room and choose something that complements them rather than trying to make the pet furniture disappear. And resist over-styling it. A tiny cushion might look fabulous for the photograph, but ultimately this is one interior trend where the pet using it has to come first.’

If your dog is always sneaking onto the sofa, maybe it's time for them to have a chair of their own? (Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

You can select a chair that matches the aesthetics of your living room so it blends in. Plus, if your dog has their own ‘best sofa ’ to lounge on, it can help keep them off yours, too!

'At DFS, we believe that everyone should be able to find their style thing – even our pets! And for those that treat their pets like members of the family, we designed a range of ‘mini-me’ pet sofas , inspired by some of our most loved designs,' says Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery and Brands at DFS.

Handmade to order (just like the human versions) and much more stylish than a traditional dog bed, pet sofas not only help keep the main sofa clean, but it will ensure your furry friend’s snuggle spot can match your human-sized one, so you don’t have to compromise on style in your space.'

Shop the look

Wayfair.co.uk Pawhut Dog Sofa Bed With Backrest and Armrest for Small Dogs £41.61 at Wayfair UK I love the curved back of this sofa, it's definitely one for stylish pooches. Sofa.com Bluebell Small Pet Bed in Normandy Brushstroke £280 at Sofa.com You can even choose the fabric and legs of this seat for the ultimate luxury experience. EHEYCIGA Eheyciga Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed Sofa Large, 91x69x17cm, Cream Was £41.99, now £30.99 at Amazon If you have an elderly dog, consider a chair closer to the floor so they don't have to worry about jumping up and down.

I don't care if it's a little OTT, I wan't my dog to live in style, love and comfort, which is why Dawn has won me over the dog armchair front.