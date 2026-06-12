5 items a small living room really doesn’t need, according to professional organisers – declutter them now to maximise space and minimise mess

After a long day, there’s nothing quite like watching TV on the sofa or just hanging out with your loved ones. But if you’re anything like me, you probably can’t relax if your living room is a mess. And because living rooms are used so often, they seem to become magnets for clutter.

Of course, most of us want to be like people with consistently tidy living rooms, but the reality is that smaller lounges are constantly losing the battle against clutter. That’s because these cosier living rooms often don’t have enough space to maintain the levels of tidiness and organisation they require. And once they get messy, it’s easy to simply let them get messier.

As Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, explains, ‘Small living rooms work best when every item has a purpose. When a space is limited, even a small amount of excess can quickly make the room feel crowded, visually busy, and harder to relax in.’ So, these are the items you should declutter now to create a calm, clutter-free living space.