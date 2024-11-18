How many cushions should you have on your sofa? Experts share the golden rule of getting it just right
You’ll never have too many or not enough sofa cushions ever again
Arranging a few scatter cushions on your sofa is one of the best ways to make your living space look cosy and stylish at the same time, while also injecting some extra colour, potentially pattern and texture variety at the same time. But how many sofa cushions should you have so that it doesn’t feel like too little or too many?
That’s exactly the question I’ve asked several sofa experts as I, myself, have been wondering this since I’ve been adding more cushions to my own best sofa with the start of autumn in an effort to recreate some of the cosy living room ideas I’ve come across.
‘Too few cushions may make the sofa look bare and uninviting, while too many can overwhelm the space, making it impractical for sitting,’ explains Monika Puccio, Sofa Club’s head buyer.
So in order to avoid either of those mistakes, the experts have shared the easy-to-follow rule of thumb to getting the number of your sofa cushions just right for your sofa.
Golden rule to how many sofa cushion you should have
‘You’ll know there are too many cushions when you find yourself perching on the edge of the seat! If the back of the sofa is almost hidden, or the cushions look overly crowded, that’s a clear sign you've gone overboard,’ reveals Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘These days, less is more. About ten years ago, it was more common to cover the entire back of the sofa with cushions, but now a more relaxed, minimal style is popular.’
But to put this into a more specific number, Monika at Sofa Club recommends ‘between three and six cushions for most sofas. The aim is to find a balance between comfort and style without overcrowding the sofa.’
Though the perfect amount largely depends on the size of your sofa, along with what type of style and arrangement you prefer – the more modern asymmetry or traditional balanced look?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘For most sofas, we recommend using an odd number of cushions, typically three or five,’ says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. ‘An odd number creates a balanced yet effortless look, allowing you to mix and match colours, textures, and patterns.’
Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS, adds, ‘Odd numbers (like three or five) can create a more casual, inviting look, while even numbers (like four) lend a more structured, symmetrical feel.’
How many cushions should you have on a 2-seater sofa?
Due to their petite size, 2-seater sofas are the most easily susceptible to becoming overwhelmed by too many cushions. So if you’re styling a small, 2-seater sofa, it’s best to hold back.
‘Cushion quantity should reflect the size of the sofa. Smaller sofas benefit from fewer cushions, while larger or sectional sofas can handle more without looking cluttered. For a 2-seater, usually two to three cushions are enough, keeping things simple and proportional,’ Victoria at ScS says.
How many cushions should go on a 3-seater or a larger sofa?
Of course, as the sofa gets bigger, you can have a bit more fun with the number of scatter cushions you decorate your living room sofa idea with.
‘For 3-seaters, around four to five cushions are optimal. This size allows for a bit more flexibility with layering and arranging cushions,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.
How many cushions should you put on a corner sofa?
‘For a corner or chaise sofa, you have a bit more flexibility – placing five to seven cushions along the length and at the corners can help create a layered feel without crowding the sofa,’ Patricia at Sofa.com advises.
Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘The additional space gives more room for a mix of sizes, textures, and colours, which can help create a cohesive look across the larger sofa area.’
How to best arrange cushions on a sofa
There are a few different ways to arrange sofa cushions to make them look expensive, balanced and generally aesthetically pleasing. A layered approach is the most favoured to make a sofa look modern and relaxed. But it works only on larger sofas.
‘Consider creating interest with a mix of cushions shapes, sizes, colour and textures,’ says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology. ‘Weaving colour into your scheme where a grey or neutral toned sofa sits central couldn’t be easier, and often helps tie in other vibrant colours within the room.’
Similarly, asymmetrical arrangements are also very popular as Victoria at ScS recommends to ‘group more cushions on one side for a relaxed, contemporary vibe.’
But if you’re looking to create a more grandiose and neat arrangement, then opting for classic symmetrical placements will work best. ‘Place matching pairs on either end of the sofa, leaving the centre open or with a single standout cushion. This approach provides a neat, balanced look,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.
Our top scatter cushion picks
I've been seeing a lot of patchwork cushions and other home accessories this autumn season. And I'm loving it! This bestselling M&S number would be my first choice, both because of the star-like pattern and the lovely colours.
Mix up the shapes of your cushions with something as fun as the ball cushion trend. They look great tucked in the corner of the sofa and make for the perfect entertainment for the kids, too.
A rectangular cushion paired with the classic square shape is a must if you're going for the layered or asymmetrical look, in my opinion. And you can't go wrong with a classic striped pattern like this one.
Matilda Goad's collection for Anthropologie has stolen my heart, especially this cute heart-shaped cushion with a ruffled, scalloped trim. So pretty!
If you want to go for something more modern and playful, a checkerboard pattern is the perfect choice. But this velvet La Redopute rendition further elevates the look.
Stacey Solomon's collection for George Home this season was full of dark shades that we didn't expect from the queen of neutrals. But it is indeed the perfect colour palette for autumn - this black, grey and cream gingham cushion with a frilled trim included.
Now you can go and fix that sofa cushion arrangement in your living room – if there is anything to fix that is, of course.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
5 houseplants that can replace a Christmas tree – with styling tips from indoor plant experts
You can decorate these houseplants like a Christmas tree
By Sophie King
-
How to get rid of mould with tea tree oil - the natural hack for killing mould at its root
And all you need is a few drops...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
‘We had to learn DIY along the way as we’d never even painted a wall before!’
How this first-time buyer's property was transformed into a stylish family home
By Lisa Moses
-
I showed interior designer Matthew Williamson my living room and this was the mistake he instantly spotted I'd been making
What happened when a celebrity designer helped me choose a rug for my home
By Rebecca Knight
-
How to stop sofa cushions sagging – easy fixes that will keep it looking plump and new
From prevention to DIY fixes, our sofa experts share their top tips for keeping your sofa in good shape
By Sara Hesikova
-
Experts say this timeless pattern is the next big upholstery trend – here's how to style it in your living room
Bold striped upholstery is having a major moment – and we're here for it!
By Sara Hesikova
-
What to put on a coffee table - experts reveal what you should (and shouldn’t) use to style your table
Follow these simple styling rules to get the most out of your coffee table
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The golden rule for how tall a side table next to a sofa should be - according to design pros
It's time to get the tape measure out
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Should a coffee table be lower than a sofa? The rules experts want you to follow
How to work out the perfect height for your table
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Should you put a hearth rug in front of your fireplace? Experts reveal whether these floor coverings are worth it
What is the purpose of a hearth rug? We've asked experts whether they do the job
By Sara Hesikova
-
Is it worth buying an expensive sofa? I've sat on enough sofas to say this is what you should splurge on
In short, yes, it's worth it – but this is what sofa experts and I recommend looking out for
By Sara Hesikova