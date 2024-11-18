How many cushions should you have on your sofa? Experts share the golden rule of getting it just right

You’ll never have too many or not enough sofa cushions ever again

A living room covered in a green floral wallpaper with a patterned sofa and four floral-print cushions
(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)
Sara Hesikova
By
published

Arranging a few scatter cushions on your sofa is one of the best ways to make your living space look cosy and stylish at the same time, while also injecting some extra colour, potentially pattern and texture variety at the same time. But how many sofa cushions should you have so that it doesn’t feel like too little or too many?

That’s exactly the question I’ve asked several sofa experts as I, myself, have been wondering this since I’ve been adding more cushions to my own best sofa with the start of autumn in an effort to recreate some of the cosy living room ideas I’ve come across.

‘Too few cushions may make the sofa look bare and uninviting, while too many can overwhelm the space, making it impractical for sitting,’ explains Monika Puccio, Sofa Club’s head buyer.

So in order to avoid either of those mistakes, the experts have shared the easy-to-follow rule of thumb to getting the number of your sofa cushions just right for your sofa.

A living room with a photographic wall mural and a corner green velvet sofa with two contrasting cushions in one corner

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Golden rule to how many sofa cushion you should have

‘You’ll know there are too many cushions when you find yourself perching on the edge of the seat! If the back of the sofa is almost hidden, or the cushions look overly crowded, that’s a clear sign you've gone overboard,’ reveals Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘These days, less is more. About ten years ago, it was more common to cover the entire back of the sofa with cushions, but now a more relaxed, minimal style is popular.’

But to put this into a more specific number, Monika at Sofa Club recommends ‘between three and six cushions for most sofas. The aim is to find a balance between comfort and style without overcrowding the sofa.’

Though the perfect amount largely depends on the size of your sofa, along with what type of style and arrangement you prefer – the more modern asymmetry or traditional balanced look?

A blue quilted sofa with three multi-coloured cushions asymmetrically arranged on top

(Image credit: Sofology)

‘For most sofas, we recommend using an odd number of cushions, typically three or five,’ says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. ‘An odd number creates a balanced yet effortless look, allowing you to mix and match colours, textures, and patterns.’

Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS, adds, ‘Odd numbers (like three or five) can create a more casual, inviting look, while even numbers (like four) lend a more structured, symmetrical feel.’

A blue-painted living room with a green velvet 2-seater sofa with two palm-print cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

How many cushions should you have on a 2-seater sofa?

Due to their petite size, 2-seater sofas are the most easily susceptible to becoming overwhelmed by too many cushions. So if you’re styling a small, 2-seater sofa, it’s best to hold back.

‘Cushion quantity should reflect the size of the sofa. Smaller sofas benefit from fewer cushions, while larger or sectional sofas can handle more without looking cluttered. For a 2-seater, usually two to three cushions are enough, keeping things simple and proportional,’ Victoria at ScS says.

A pink-painted living room with a cream 4-seater sofa with five patterned cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Damian Russell)

How many cushions should go on a 3-seater or a larger sofa?

Of course, as the sofa gets bigger, you can have a bit more fun with the number of scatter cushions you decorate your living room sofa idea with.

‘For 3-seaters, around four to five cushions are optimal. This size allows for a bit more flexibility with layering and arranging cushions,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

A beige U-shaped sofa with 7 scatter cushions in different patterns

(Image credit: DFS)

How many cushions should you put on a corner sofa?

‘For a corner or chaise sofa, you have a bit more flexibility – placing five to seven cushions along the length and at the corners can help create a layered feel without crowding the sofa,’ Patricia at Sofa.com advises.

Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘The additional space gives more room for a mix of sizes, textures, and colours, which can help create a cohesive look across the larger sofa area.’

A living room with a green Habitat sofa and a Morris Co armchair

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

How to best arrange cushions on a sofa

There are a few different ways to arrange sofa cushions to make them look expensive, balanced and generally aesthetically pleasing. A layered approach is the most favoured to make a sofa look modern and relaxed. But it works only on larger sofas.

‘Consider creating interest with a mix of cushions shapes, sizes, colour and textures,’ says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology. ‘Weaving colour into your scheme where a grey or neutral toned sofa sits central couldn’t be easier, and often helps tie in other vibrant colours within the room.’

Similarly, asymmetrical arrangements are also very popular as Victoria at ScS recommends to ‘group more cushions on one side for a relaxed, contemporary vibe.’

But if you’re looking to create a more grandiose and neat arrangement, then opting for classic symmetrical placements will work best. ‘Place matching pairs on either end of the sofa, leaving the centre open or with a single standout cushion. This approach provides a neat, balanced look,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

Our top scatter cushion picks

M&S Velvet Geometric Cushion
M&S Velvet Geometric Cushion

I've been seeing a lot of patchwork cushions and other home accessories this autumn season. And I'm loving it! This bestselling M&S number would be my first choice, both because of the star-like pattern and the lovely colours.

John Lewis Boucle Sphere Cushion, Marshmallow
John Lewis Boucle Sphere Cushion

Mix up the shapes of your cushions with something as fun as the ball cushion trend. They look great tucked in the corner of the sofa and make for the perfect entertainment for the kids, too.

Habitat Striped Cushion - Neutral
Habitat Striped Cushion in Neutral

A rectangular cushion paired with the classic square shape is a must if you're going for the layered or asymmetrical look, in my opinion. And you can't go wrong with a classic striped pattern like this one.

Anthropologie Matilda Goad & Co. Scalloped Cushion
Anthropologie x Matilda Goad & Co. Scalloped Cushion

Matilda Goad's collection for Anthropologie has stolen my heart, especially this cute heart-shaped cushion with a ruffled, scalloped trim. So pretty!

Lysmée 40 X 40cm Checkerboard 100% Cotton Cushion Cover
La Redoute Lysmée Checkerboard Cotton Cushion Cover

If you want to go for something more modern and playful, a checkerboard pattern is the perfect choice. But this velvet La Redopute rendition further elevates the look.

STACEY RUFFLE GINGHAM CUSHION
George Home x Stacey Solomon Gingham Frill Cushion

Stacey Solomon's collection for George Home this season was full of dark shades that we didn't expect from the queen of neutrals. But it is indeed the perfect colour palette for autumn - this black, grey and cream gingham cushion with a frilled trim included.

Now you can go and fix that sofa cushion arrangement in your living room – if there is anything to fix that is, of course.

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

