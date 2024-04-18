LEGO is trialling a brick take-back service – it's the ideal solution to finally declutter your toy storage boxes

The LEGO Group is trialling its first brick take-back service in the UK, dubbed LEGO Replay, which aims to give all the unused, cluttered LEGO pieces in your home a new lease on life in the local community.

If you've no idea what to do with all the rogue pieces of LEGO floating around your many toy storage boxes, LEGO has come up with a solution to stop your bricks from gathering dust in your children's room altogether. It's as simple as packing up your unused bricks, printing out a freepost label provided by LEGO Replay, and dropping it off at your local DPD Drop Shop. Sounds easy enough, right?

Better yet, LEGO has even partnered with presenter and professional organiser, Dilly Carter, who is well-known for her decluttering tact in BBC's Sort Your Life Out, to encourage the nation to get involved in the new scheme.

LEGO Replay: the LEGO brick take-back service

Although a lot of people in the UK already take the initiative to pass their old LEGO bricks to friends and families and donate them to local charities and avoid them from going into landfills, LEGO Replay is simply offering another easy option to get rid of all these unused toys you've been meaning to cross off your decluttering checklist for a while.

As we mentioned above, it's really easy to get involved with helping trial the scheme if this sounds like a little bit of you. All you've got to do is simply pack up any unused LEGO bricks (you can use any old cardboard box you've got lying around from a past delivery, for example), print out a freepost label from the LEGO Replay website and then ship your box from any DPD Drop Shop across England, Scotland, and Wales.

LEGO is currently working on the freepost service becoming available in Northern Ireland shortly, too, so watch this space.

Commenting on the scheme, Dilly Carter says, 'As a parent to a creative kid, I have so many LEGO bricks around the house! Many of which my daughter still gets a lot of enjoyment out of but, for those that are no longer played with, it's so exciting that we can put them to good use and help inspire play and creativity.'

Working with charity partners such as In Kind Direct, each filled box of LEGO bricks will be distributed to schools and community centres around the UK to help inspire play and creativity. So, not only will participating in the scheme help you declutter your house fast, but you're also helping a worthy cause which is a win-win.

During this exploratory phase, the returned used bricks will be recycled into new items that support learning in schools, such as storage boxes for toys. If the finished product is anything like the LEGO storage boxes we've seen previously in LEGO's collaboration with IKEA, then these kids are certainly in luck.

Following the success of the LEGO flowers trend and people of all ages enjoy exploring all sorts of LEGO sets and displaying LEGO sets around the house, we wouldn't be surprised if a lot more homes were filled with some unused bricks as a result.

So, instead of having them sit in your unorganised junk drawer for months on end, why not grab a box and simply drop it off at your local DPD shop the next time you go out? It's one less bit of clutter to worry about, and you can rest assured knowing you're supporting playful learning for other children across the UK.